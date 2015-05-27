Houston Rockets - Golden State Warriors 2015 NBA Scores in Game 5 (104-90, GS)

Thanks for joining me! I'm Parker White, continue to follow coverage of the NBA Playoffs here at VAVEL USA!!!

Golden State Warriors stat leaders: Stephen Curry 26 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals. Harrison Barnes 24 points and 7 rebounds. Klay Thompson 20 points and 4 assists. Festus Ezeli 12 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks. Draymond Green 9 points and 13 rebounds. Andrew Bogut 14 rebounds and 2 blocks. Andre Iguodala 6 points, 6 assists and 4 steals.

Houston Rockets stat leaders: Dwight Howard 18 points, 16 rebounds and 4 blocks. Jason Terry and Corey Brewer 16 points apiece. Trevor Ariza 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. James Harden 14 points, 5 assists and 13 turnovers.

There you have it!!! The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 104-90 to advance to the NBA Finals where they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers!!! Golden State defeated Houston 4-1 in the series!!!

Warriors 104 Rockets 90

END OF 4TH QUARTER

4th Quarter (0:17) Stephen Curry is fouled. Makes both all three free throws.

4th Quarter (0:38) James Harden dribbles it off his leg. That's his 13th turnover of the game. A rough game to end the season for the MVP runner-up.

4th Quarter (0:45) Stephen Curry fouled. Misses both free throws.

4th Quarter (0:53) Jason Terry hits the mid range jumper.

4th Quarter (1:04) James Harden airballs a three-pointer. Stephen Curry fouled. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (1:16) Stephen Curry misses the layup but Draymond Green jumps in and gets the offensive putback.

4th Quarter (1:25) Jason Terry misses a couple looks from deep. Warriors ball.

Warriors 97 Rockets 88

Rockets Timeout

4th Quarter (1:34) Andre Iguodala is intentionally fouled. Misses both free throws once again.

4th Quarter (1:35) Jason Terry hits the mid range jumper coming out of the timeout.

Reality seems to be setting in for the Houston Rockets as they are a embarking on the end of their season.

Warriors 97 Rockets 86

Rockets Timeout

4th Quarter (1:38) Misses both free throws.

The call remains a common foul. Andre Iguodala heads to the line.

4th Quarter (1:38) Andre Iguodala is fouled hard by Jason Terry from behind. It looked like a frustration foul and the officials will look at the monitor.

4th Quarter (2:21) James Harden finds a cutting Trevor Ariza for the easy dunk.

4th Quarter (3:15) James Harden draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

4th Quarter (3:24) Stephen Curry flips it up and makes the layup

The officials are looking at it because Dwight Howard hits Andre Iguodala in the head area. They keep it an offensive foul.

4th Quarter (3:34) Dwight Howard is called for the offensive foul as he set a hard screen on Andre Iguodala.

4th Quarter (3:50) Stephen Curry grabs the defensive rebound and throws it ahead to Harrison Barnes for another fast break SLAM!!!

4th Quarter (4:00) Harrison Barnes is fouled as he went up strong in the paint. Makes both free throws.

4th Quarter (4:19) Trevor Ariza is fouled on a three-point attempt. Makes all three free throws.

4th Quarter (4:29) Festus Ezeli hammers home the second chance opportunity off the missed three-pointer!!! Mercy!!!

Houston continues to battle as they've cut the lead down to single digits.

Warriors 89 Rockets 80

Warriors Timeout

4th Quarter (4:50) Corey Brewer drives and makes the wrap around pass to Dwight Howard for the SLAM!!!

4th Quarter (5:49) Corey Brewer gets the steal and JAMS it home on the fast break!!!

4th Quarter (5:59) Corey Brewer makes both free throws.

Klay Thompson returns from the locker room and is set to check back in as he suffered an ear laseration, not a concussion.

Warriors 89 Rockets 74

Official Timeout

4th Quarter (5:58) Corey Brewer draws the foul before the timeout.

4th Quarter (6:43) Festus Ezeli counters with a two-point field goal.

4th Quarter (6:54) Corey Brewer gets his own miss and makes the two-point shot.

4th Quarter (7:11) James Harden turns it over AGAIN! Harrison Barnes pump fakes, drives baseline and SLAMS it down!!!

Golden State has their largest lead of the game!!!

Warriors 85 Rockets 72

Rockets Timeout

4th Quarter (8:04) Harrison Barnes taking over this game!!! Makes the close range shot. On a personal 7-0 run!!!

4th Quarter (8:37) Harrison Barnes responds with a three-pointer.

4th Quarter (8:56) Corey Brewer makes the driving layup.

4th Quarter (9:11) Harrison Barnes hits the mid range jumper.

Klay Thompson taken back to the locker room to get checked out. Probably for concussion like symptoms.

Warriors 78 Rockets 70

Warriors Timeout

4th Quarter (9:31) Klay Thompson gets Trevor Ariza in the air and gets fouled as he took a knee to the side of the head. It was around the temple area.

4th Quarter (10:08) The Warriors get another turnover and Klay Thompson makes the nice transition pass to Andre Iguodala for the SLAM!!!

4th Quarter (10:42) Corey Brewer makes the difficult two-point basket in the paint.

4th Quarter (11:37) Festus Ezeli converts the jump hook shot to start the quarter.

Klay Thompson is back in the game with 20 points and five fouls.

James Harden has struggled big time as he has almost more turnovers (11) than points (13).

The Warriors have used the Hack-a-Howard several times tonight but Dwight Howard has done a nice job making his free throws going 8-of-13.

Golden State is one more quarter away from advancing to the NBA Finals!!!

Warriors 74 Rockets 68

END OF 3RD QUARTER

3rd Quarter (0:01) The Warriors are called for a shot clock violation as Curry's pass was deflected.

3rd Quarter (0:24) Dwight Howard is intentionally fouled. Makes both free throws.

3rd Quarter (0:53) James Harden attacks baseline and is hammered. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

3rd Quarter (1:08) Andre Iguodala gets the steal off Harden, and finishes it coast to coast with the SLAM!!! Harden has 11 turnovers.

3rd Quarter (1:55) Stephen Curry nails the three-pointer! SPLASH!!!

3rd Quarter (2:32) Festus Ezeli gets fouled coming out of the timeout. Makes both free throws.

Warriors 67 Rockets 65

Rockets Timeout

3rd Quarter (2:47) Jason Terry drives to the basket, absorbs the contact and makes the contested layup! Beautiful play by the veteran!!

3rd Quarter (3:05) Leandro Barbosa draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

3rd Quarter (3:20) Jason Terry responds with a three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (3:34) Stephen Curry attacks Dwight Howard off the dribble and makes the layup.

3rd Quarter (3:55) Draymond Green strips James Harden for the steal. That's Harden's 10th turnover, and he fouled Draymond Green to boot.

3rd Quarter (4:31) Jason Terry gets fouled on the baseline as Stephen Curry pushed him enough for the foul. Makes both free throws.

3rd Quarter (4:49) James Harden turns it over, again. Leandro Barbosa gets fouled on the fast break. Makes both free throws.

3rd Quarter (5:40) Draymond Green posts up, gets the defender in the air and makes the layup, plus the foul. Makes the bonus free throw.

3rd Quarter (6:41) Josh Smith draws another foul. Makes both free throws.

3rd Quarter (6:56) Brilliant transition passing by the Warriors, Leandro Barbosa on the receiving end and makes the layup.

Missed opportunity by Houston to take the lead.

3rd Quarter (7:41) Houston grabs the offensive rebound on the free throw miss and is fouled. They are already over the foul limit. Josh Smith misses both free throws.

3rd Quarter (7:46) Josh Smith draws the foul. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

Warriors 57 Rockets 55

Klay Thompson has a shot changed from a two-pointer to a three-pointer!

Warriors 56 Rockets 55

Warriors Timeout

3rd Quarter (8:59) Harrison Barnes called for the offensive foul

Rockets on 9-0 run!!!

3rd Quarter (9:14) Trevor Ariza gets the steal and makes the layup, plus the foul. Makes the bonus free throw.

Klay Thompson picked up his fifth foul!!! Will take a seat on the bench.

3rd Quarter (9:20) James Harden draws the foul attacking the basket. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

3rd Quarter (9:42) Dwight Howard is fouled on the pick and role. Makes both free throws. Klay Thompson picked up his fourth foul.

3rd Quarter (10:21) Jason Terry responds with a three-pointer.

3rd Quarter (10:41) Klay Thompson knocks down the corner shot off the inbounds pass.

3rd Quarter (11:24) Andrew Bogut finds a cutting Klay Thompson for the layup.

Second half has begun!!!

Golden State dominated the glass as they outrebounded Houston 33-to-19. Both teams struggled with turnovers. Rockets turned it over 11 times, while the Warriors turned it over 10 times.

The Warriors finished the half shooting 38 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three-point line (6-of-18), and 72.7 percent from the free throw line (8-of-11).

The Rockets finished the half shooting 36.8 percent from the field, 27.3 percent from three-point line (3-of-11), and 75 percent from the free throw line (15-of-20).

Warriors stat leaders at halftime: Klay Thompson 15 points. Stephen Curry 14 points, 3 assists and 4 steals. Harrison Barnes 11 points and 3 rebounds. Andrew Bogut 11 rebounds. Festus Ezeli 4 points and 7 rebounds off the bench.

Rockets stat leaders at halfime: Dwight Howard 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks. James Harden 11 points, 3 steals and 8 turnovers. Josh Smith 8 points and 3 rebounds. Trevor Ariza 7 points.

Warriors 52 Rockets 46

END OF 2ND QUARTER

2nd Quarter (0:00) James Harden turned it over and Stephen Curry missed the desperation shot to end the first half.

2nd Quarter (0:13) Stephen Curry is fouled on the three-point attempt. Makes 2 of 3 free throws.

2nd Quarter (0:32) Golden State gets the offensive rebound on the missed free throw but immediatley turns it over. Corey Brewer is fouled. Makes both free throws.

2nd Quarter (0:38) Stephen Curry makes the nice dump off pass to Festus Ezeli but is fouled on his dunk attempt. Misses both free throws.

2nd Quarter (0:50) Dwight Howard fouled once again. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

2nd Quarter (0:50) Festus Ezeli makes the nice hook shot in the paint.

2nd Quarter (1:08) Dwight Howard is intentionally fouled. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

2nd Quarter (1:09) Leandro Barbosa draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

2nd Quarter (1:29) Jason Terry hits the close range jumper on the baseline.

2nd Quarter (1:47) Festus Ezeli grabs the offensive rebound and flushes it home with the dunk.

2nd Quarter (2:07) James Harden gets the steal and Corey Brewer draws the foul in transition. Makes both free throws. That was Klay Thompson's third foul.

2nd Quarter (2:28) Trevor Ariza hits the contested mid range jumper.

Warriors 44 Rockets 36

Official Timeout

Rockets Timeout

2nd Quarter (2:49) Andrew Bogut records a block on one end, and Stephen Curry drains the corner three-pointer on the other!!! SPLASH!!!

Dwight Howard and Andrew Bogut receive double technical fouls

2nd Quarter (3:20) Dwight Howard blocks Curry's shot out of bounds.

2nd Quarter (4:26) Curry finds Harrison Barnes for the open corner three-pointer.

Warriors 38 Rockets 36

Warriors Timeout

2nd Quarter (5:18) Trevor Ariza makes the driving layup.

2nd Quarter (5:35) Stephen Curry makes the layup over the extended arms of Dwight Howard.

2nd Quarter (5:48) James Harden responds as he drove down the middle of the lane and slams it home!!!

2nd Quarter (6:03) Stephen Curry gets the rebound and throws it all the way down the full length of the court to Klay Thompson who converts the dunk!

2nd Quarter (6:33) Josh Smith drains the three-pointer.

2nd Quarter (6:50) Klay Thompson hits the mid range jumper.

2nd Quarter (7:09) Dwight Howard makes the spin move and slams it on the Warriors defender, plus the foul!!! Misses the free throw.

2nd Quarter (7:30) Andre Iguodala knocks down the mid range jumper in rhythm.

2nd Quarter (7:52) Josh Smith converts the layup

2nd Quarter (8:30) Klay Thompson is on FIRE!!! Knocks down his third three-pointer of the quarter!!!

2nd Quarter (8:51) Josh Smith makes the close range shot.

2nd Quarter (9:08) Andre Iguodala gets the steal and Harrison Barnes makes the two-point field goal.

Thompson's two-pointer changed to a three!!! Make that an 8-0 run!!!

Golden State starts the quarter on a 7-0 run!!!

Warriors 25 Rockets 22

Rockets Timeout

2nd Quarter (9:30) There was no doubt this time, Klay Thompson knocks down the three-pointer!!!

2nd Quarter (10:15) Klay Thompson runs around several screens and knocks down the deep two-pointer. Officials will take a look to see if it's a three at the next timeout.

2nd Quarter (10:59) Klay Thompson throws a cross court pass and finds Harrison Barnes for the slam in transition! 10 of the Warriors 19 points have come in transition.

This was tied for the lowest amount of points scored in a quarter for Golden State.

Very sloppy play by both teams. Houston turned it over 7 times and shot 33.3 percent from the field. Golden State turned it over 6 times and shot 22.2 percent from the field.

Rockets 22 Warriors 17

END OF 1ST QUARTER

1st Quarter (0:04) James Harden gets fouled once again. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (1:10) Stephen Curry hits the three-pointer! The first of the night for Golden State!

1st Quarter (1:42) Stephen Curry gets fouled, the third foul the Warriors picked up in one possession. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (2:37) James Harden makes both free throws.

Dwight Howard giving us a blast from the past. Has been very dominant to start with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks!!!

Rockets 18 Warriors 12

Rockets Timeout

1st Quarter (2:37) James Harden draws the foul and will head to the free throw line after the timeout.

1st Quarter (3:13) Corey Brewer makes the running layup.

1st Quarter (3:32) The Rockets force a 24 second shot clock violation! Dwight Howard has been phenominal on defense!!!

1st Quarter (3:57) James Harden comes off a high screen and draws the foul on a three-point attempt. Makes all three free throws.

1st Quarter (4:37) Draymond Green draws the foul. Makes both free throws.

1st Quarter (4:58) James Harden makes the driving layup.

1st Quarter (5:28) Golden State doesn't get back in time and Josh Smith throws the lob pass to Dwight Howard for the alley-oop slam!!!

1st Quarter (5:35) Stephen Curry gets another steal and Klay Thompson capitalizes with a two-point bucket.

1st Quarter (6:15) Stephen Curry throws a beautiful outlet pass down court to find a cutting Harrison Barnes who slams it home for the transition dunk!!!

Both teams have struggled shooting the ball: Rockets 3-of-10 from the field, and Warriors are 3-of-13.

Dwight Howard has been a man amongst boys to start out this game. Already has 6 points, 4 rebounds and a blocked shot!!!

Rockets 9 Warriors 6

Warriors Timeout

1st Quarter (7:31) Stephen Curry records his second steal of the game and makes the transition floater!

1st Quarter (8:12) Dwight Howard draws another foul in the paint. Makes 1 of 2 free throws.

1st Quarter (8:33) Harrison Barnes makes the 10-foot shot.

1st Quarter (8:47) Dwight Howard grabs the offensive rebound, goes up strong and makes the tough layup, plus the foul. Misses the free throw.

1st Quarter (9:18) Trevor Ariza knocks down the first three-pointer of the game by either team.

1st Quarter (10:01) After some sloppy play and several turnovers, Draymond Green grabs the defensive rebound and goes coast to coast for the first bucket of the game for Golden State.

1st Quarter (11:08) Jason Terry attacks the basket and gives Dwight Howard the dump pass for the slam, plus the foul. Makes the bonus free throw!!!

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals has begun!!!

10 minutes till tip-off!!!

The Houston Rockets will look to keep their season alive and force a Game 6 at their place, while the Golden State Warriors look to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1975!!!

Golden State Warriors starting lineup: PG: Stephen Curry, SG: Klay Thompson, SF: Harrison Barnes, PF: Draymond Green, C: Andrew Bogut

Houston Rockets starting lineup: PG: Jason Terry, SG: James Harden, SF: Trevor Ariza, PF: Josh Smith, C: Dwight Howard

30 minutes till tip-off!!!

Dwight Howard is not suspended for Game 5 despite doing this to Andrew Bogut.

We are about an hour away from game time between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals!!!

The Rockets are trying to do something that has never been done in the history of the NBA: Come back and win a playoff series down 3-0. It’s going to be a tough mountain to climb as their opponent was the best team in the league by far this season, and they also have the league MVP in Stephen Curry. Houston became just the ninth team to ever come back from a 3-1 deficit as they did against the Los Angeles Clippers so you know they aren’t afraid of the moment. However, winning two games on the road in the loudest building the league has to offer is a tall task for any team. They did play well in Oracle the first two games of the series as they lost by a combined five points, but that crowd really helps the Warriors when they might not be playing their best, as they’ve lost at home only three times this season.

With Curry out of the game for a while, Klay Thompson stepped up and had his highest point total (24) since the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans. Thompson also had his most shots attempted (21) and three-pointers attempted (13). This is a very good sign if your Steve Kerr and the Warriors because if Thompson gets on a role it takes less pressure off Curry and makes them even more dangerous throughout the remainder of the playoffs.

The Rockets are one of the streakiest shooting teams in the league, but the difference between them and most teams is when they are hot they can’t be beat. As a team they finished the game shooting 56.6 percent from the field against the best defensive team in the entire league. James Harden couldn’t be stopped from anywhere on the floor as he went 7-of-11 from behind the arc, while getting to the free throw line and hitting 12-of-13. Josh Smith was huge as he scored 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field. His only bugaboo was his free throw shooting as he went an atrocious 3-of-12 which was part of the reason he played only 28 minutes.

Houston lost the rebound margin again in Game 4, but it was minimal as Golden State had the 47-to-46 advantage. The Rockets were creamed on the glass in Game 3 by 21 rebounds which showed the lack of effort they exuded in a home playoff game. They redeemed themselves last game and will need to continue to crash the defensive glass.

Golden State would make a late surge as they came within six points in the fourth quarter, and almost made it a one possession game on a Leandro Barbosa three-pointer that rattled in and out. The Warriors finished the game going 20-of-46 (43.5 percent) from behind the arc, but the Rockets were more efficient as they went 17-of-32 (53.1 percent). Both teams combined to set an NBA record for most three-pointers made in a playoff game.

It was a scary spill that made you wonder if Curry would be able to return and put the Warriors postseason in jeopardy. Curry finished the game with 23 points and four assists, including 6-of-13 from behind the arc. With a climate that has become sensitive to head injuries and concussions, which isn’t a bad thing, there was reason to wonder if Curry should’ve returned. But I’m sure he was cleared by the medical staff so there is no reason to doubt his availability moving forward.

The big story from the first half of Game 4 was the injury to the MVP Stephen Curry who went airborne over Trevor Ariza on a pump fake in the lane that led to Curry falling on his head hard and his arms getting twisted awkwardly. He would leave with a head contusion but returned in the second half of the third quarter.

After playing with zero energy in Game 3 on their home court, the Rockets played with desperation and came out guns blazing. By the nine minute mark of the first quarter Houston had built a 12-0 lead. They finished the quarter up 45-22 lead thanks in part to their hot shooting from behind the arc. Houston went 8-of-9 from the three-point line, including 3-of-3 from Josh Smith who finished the quarter with 13 points. Golden State would get as close as seven points in the first half but were still down 10 at halftime.

The Houston Rockets will try to keep their championship aspirations alive tonight as they go into Oracle Arena and face the Golden State Warriors down 3-1 in the series. Houston defeated Golden State in Game 4, 128-115 on the back of James Harden’s 45 points. It was a battle of three-point shooting and the Rockets were able to be more efficient than the Warriors.