Dwight Howard Suspended One Game For Throwing Forearm To Neck Of Andre Iguodala

Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard has been suspended one game without pay for collecting his fourth Flagrant Foul point of the 2015 NBA playoffs, according to Marc J. Spears of Yahoo Sports.

Howard clipped Andre Iguodala on the neck with his forearm during Game 5 of Houston’s 104-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The officials called it a common foul during the game after reviewing the play, but the NBA upgraded it to a flagrant one on Friday morning.

The incident took place with three minutes and 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when Howard gave a hard screen on Iguodala and threw a high forearm shove in the process.





The Rockets have been eliminated from the postseason, so Howard’s suspension will be served the first game of the 2015-2016 regular season for which he is eligible and physically able to play.