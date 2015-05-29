Dwight Howard Suspended One Game For Throwing Forearm To Neck Of Andre Iguodala
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard has been suspended one game without pay for collecting his fourth Flagrant Foul point of the 2015 NBA playoffs, according to Marc J. Spears of Yahoo Sports.

Howard clipped Andre Iguodala on the neck with his forearm during Game 5 of Houston’s 104-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The officials called it a common foul during the game after reviewing the play, but the NBA upgraded it to a flagrant one on Friday morning.  

The incident took place with three minutes and 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when Howard gave a hard screen on Iguodala and threw a high forearm shove in the process.