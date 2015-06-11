Score Golden State Warriors - Cleveland Cavaliers of 2015 NBA Finals in Game 4 (103-82)

Final: That's a wrap folks. Hope you enjoyed this Live of Game 4. Until then, I am Vahan Shakhpazyan, signing off.

Final: The series shifts back to Oakland tied at 2. Warriors have snatched home-court advantage right back.

Final: With Green and Barnes playing well, it took a lot of pressure off Curry. Curry ended with 22 points and six assists.

Final: Draymond Green and Harrison Barnes found their touch and confidence. Green finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists on 6 of 11 shooting. Barnes had 14 points and eight rebounds on 4 of 9 shooting.

Final: Iguodala got his first start of the season and scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds while containing LeBron James on the other end.

Final: Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith combined for nine points on 4 of 21 shooting.

Final: The double team on LeBron worked perfectly for the Warriors. They forced others to try and beat them, and the other guys for Cleveland struggled.

Final: Warriors came out as the aggressors tonight and led most of the way.

Final: Warriors 103 Cavaliers 82.

​Q4 (:00): That does it. What a dominant performance by the Warriors to tie up the series at 2.

​Q4 (1:17): Barnes drains a fall-away jumper, and it's up to 23.

​Q4 (2:08): Warriors 100 Cavaliers 79.

​Q4 (2:28): Green hits a mid-range shot.

​Q4 (3:06): Cavaliers have waived the white flag. They have their bench in there.

Timeout Cleveland!

​Q4 (3:06): Warriors 98 Cavaliers 79.

​Q4 (3:07): Curry scoops it in and that should pretty much do it!

​Q4 (3:33): Livingston with a steal and he pushes it down the floor for a foul on LeBron. Warriors sensing the finish line.

​Q4 (4:00): Great screen and roll play again by the Warriors. Green tosses an alley-oop to Livingston for a lay in.

​Q4 (4:49): Lee misses both free throws, though.

​Q4 (4:49): David Lee gets fouled on the other end, and he will go to the line.

​Q4 (5:10): Mozgov knocks down both free throws, again!

​Q4 (5:10): Mozgov is fouled on the entry pass, and he is back to the line.

​Q4 (5:35): Iguodala with another crucial three!!

Timeout Warriors!

​Q4 (5:51): Warriors 90 Cavaliers 77.

​Q4 (6:31): Mozgov responds again with an easy lay in.

​Q4 (6:45): Thompson curls through the lane, and finds Lee for a two-handed slam!

​Q4 (7:11): Mozgov hits both foul shots again!

​Q4 (7:11): Mozgov draws another foul on the Warriors. That's Green's fifth!

​Q4 (7:23): Iguodala with another big time three!

​Q4 (7:44): Mozgov scores both foul shots.

​Q4 (7:44): Mozgov gets hammered and fouled again. He goes to the line for two.

​Q4 (8:01): Curry another crossover, step back three!!

​Q4 (8:11): Smith comes back and misses many threes.

​Q4 (9:16): Much-needed score by Smith.

​Q4 (9:39): Curry knocks down a floater after a nice block by Barnes on James on the other end.

​Q4 (9:58): Draymond Green picks up his fourth foul.

Timeout Cleveland!

​Q4 (10:12): Warriors 80 Cavaliers 70.

​Q4 (10:12): Curry finds Thompson in the fast break for a layup. Warriors up 10!

​Q4 (11:31): Dellavedova misses and again the Warriors push it up for a Green dunk!

​Q3 (:00): Cavaliers were winning all the 50-50 balls in that third quarter. The Warriors had four third quarter turnovers after just two in the first half.

​Q3 (:00): Warriors 76 Cavaliers 70.

​Q3 (:17): Curry with a beautiful crossover and he drills a three!

​Q3 (:34): James gets 1 of 2.

​Q3 (:34): Loose ball foul on Livingston. James will shoot two free throws.

​Q3 (1:07): Multiple offensive rebounds and James finally scores!

​Q3 (1:29): Iguodala hits both free throws!

​Q3 (1:29): Excellent defense by Livingston who rips the ball away from Delly in mid-air and the Warriors push it up the court for an Iguodala foul.

​Q3 (2:02): James ducks in a pass down low to Mozgov for another easy finish.

​Q3 (2:32): Iguodala pulls up and hits a mid-range jumper.

Timeout!

​Q3 (3:01): Warriors 69 Cavaliers 65.

​Q3 (4:21): James gets 1 of 2.

​Q3 (4:21): James is fouled. He heads to the line for two more.

​Q3 (4:29): Lee gets 1 of 2.

​Q3 (4:29): Warriors push the ball up off the make and Lee is clobbered and fouled.

​Q3 (4:33): Mozgov picks up a miss from James and puts it back in.

​Q3 (4:53): Barnes hits a huge three to stop Cleveland's momentum.

Timeout Warriors!

​Q3 (5:03): Warriors 65 Cavaliers 62.

​Q3 (5:11): Dellavedova tosses an alley-oop to James. Three-point game!

​Q3 (5:26): James powers in for two.

​Q3 (6:23): Barnes nails both free throws.

​Q3 (6:23): Barnes draws a foul on Mozgov. He gets to the line for two.

​Q3 (6:34): Shumpert puts in a runner and it's down to 5.

​Q3 (7:13): Mozgov knocks down both. It's a 7 point game.

​Q3 (7:13): Mozgov gets deep positioning and draws a foul on Green, who picks up his third.

​Q3 (8:13): James makes the second out of the timeout.

​Q3 (8:13): Warriors 63 Cavaliers 53.

​Q3 (8:13): James gets his first one and we have a timeout in between free throws.

​Q3 (8:13): James draws contact and will head to the line for two.

​Q3 (8:40): Great play by the Cavaliers to get an easy two for Mozgov. Excellent passing.

​Q3 (8:54): Curry drains both free throws.

​Q3 (8:54): Curry draws the fourth foul on J.R. Smith. He goes to the line for two.

​Q3 (9:34): Dellavedova asked to come out and does. He looks tired.

​Q3 (9:44): Curry quickly answers with a floater.

​Q3 (9:59): Thompson with another offensive rebound and put back.

​Q3 (11:00): Dellavedova hits another three!

​Q3 (11:10): Barnes knocks down both.

​Q3 (11:10): Barnes draws a foul. Good attack to the basket.

​Q3 (11:23): Dellavedova answers back with a three of his own! His first of the game.

Q3 (11:41): Iguodala hits an open three to start the half.

​Halftime: James does not need stitches on his head, but the wound has been closed up by "glue."

​Halftime: The Warriors were up by as many as 15 in this game. They are 56-0 when leading by at least 15 at any point of a game.

​Halftime: Warriors small lineup is out-rebounding the Cavaliers, 23-22, so far.

​Halftime: Iguodala's play has also been crucial. In his first start, he has nine points and six rebounds and is defending James really well.

Halftime: Draymond Green has been more aggressive and assertive. As a result, he has found his confidence and leads the team with 13 points.

​Halftime: Double teaming James has helped. The Warriors haven't stopped him but have kept him quiet, forcing him to become passive and others to beat them.

​Halftime: Warriors are controlling the pace with their small lineup. They are pushing the ball up every chance they get.

​Q2 (:00): Warriors 54 Cavaliers 42.

​Q2 (:03): Curry takes Dellavedova one-on-one for a layup. And that's how the first half comes to a close.

​Q2 (:24): James makes a hard drive to the paint and quickly drops two.

​Q2 (:35): Smith picks up his third foul. Green gets 1 of 2 again.

​Q2 (:35): Loose ball foul on J.R. Smith after Thompson air-balled a shot.

​Q2 (:58): Green gets 1 of 2 from the line.

​Q2 (:58): Green draws another foul. He continues his aggression.

​Q2 (1:11): Thompson answers back with his own low post play.

​Q2 (1:36): David Lee takes J.R. Smith in the post for two.

​Q2 (2:44): Mozgov hits both.

​Q2 (2:44): James misses a running hook, but Mozgov is fouled on the rebound.

Timeout!

​Q2 (2:56): Warriors 48 Cavaliers 36.

​Q2 (3:12): Mozgov puts in a two in the paint off a great pass by James.

​Q2 (3:38): Mozgov gets 1 of 2. The Cavaliers are leaving a lot of points on the line.

​Q2 (3:38): Bogut grabs and fouls Mozgov. He has three quick fouls.

​Q2 (3:56): Green floats a tough shot over Mozgov's outstretched arms and banks it home.

​Q2 (4:11): James just missed two free throws after being fouled by Bogut.

​Q2 (4:27): Thompson knocks down a mid-range shot out of the timeout.

20-second timeout Warriors!

​Q2 (4:33): Warriors 44 Cavaliers 33.

​Q2 (4:43): James sinks 1 of 2.

​Q2 (4:43): James will go to the line to shoot two. He has a gruesome gush on his head.

​Q2 (4:43): James is up off the floor, but he is bleeding.

​Q2 (4:43): Bogut gives a hard foul on James who goes tumbling into the cameramen. He hit his head and is shaken up. He is bleeding from the head it looks like.

​Q2 (5:42): Bogut in to the game for the first time tonight.

Timeout Cleveland!

​Q2 (5:42): Warriors 44 Cavaliers 32.

​Q2 (6:06): Green knocks down a three. He really needed that!

​Q2 (6:32): Thompson with another offensive rebound and puts it back in for two.

​Q2 (6:51): Green makes 1 of 2.

​Q2 (6:51): Draymond Green makes a hard drive to the rim and draws the foul. This is the aggression the Warriors were looking for from him.

​Q2 (7:22): Livingston posts up Dellavedova and scores for two.

​Q2 (8:35): James drives on Livingston and drops in a two.

​Q2 (9:33): Klay Thompson hits a wide, wide open three.

Timeout Warriors!

​Q2 (9:40): Warriors 35 Cavaliers 28.

​Q2 (9:49): Delly hits both free throws.

​Q2 (9:49): Dellavedova got hit and fouled. He heads to the line for two.

​Q2 (9:59): Warriors are trying to push the pace.

​Q2 (10:54): Livingston hits both foul shots.

​Q2 (10:54): Livingston attacks the rim and draws a foul.

​Q2 (11:17): Mozgov tips in his own miss near the rim.

​Q2 (11:42): Barbosa makes a strong move to the bucket and finishes.

​Q1 (:00): Nine assists, no turnovers for the Warriors.

​Q1 (:00): The Warriors are also trapping LeBron on the pick-n-rolls and living with others taking up shots.

​Q1 (:00): Refs were letting the two teams play in that first quarter. Not many whistles, good flow to the game.

​Q1 (:00): Warriors' small lineup ultimately paid off in that first quarter. Andre Iguodala's play has been huge, as he has scored nine points in his first start of the season.

​Q1 (:00): Warriors 31 Cavaliers 24.

​Q1 (:00): That does it for the first quarter.

​Q1 (:08): Thompson flips up a lefty shot in the paint.

​Q1 (:31): Iguodala drills a three!! The Warriors up 9! Iggy has been huge!

​Q1 (1:11): Livingston with a sweet dish to Lee who finishes at the rim with a layup.

​Q1 (1:48): Iguodala runs the floor again, and he gets another one-handed dunk!

​Q1 (2:07): Wow!! James Jones with a heck of a block on Iguodala!

​Q1 (2:48): Tristan Thompson keeps it alive, and Smith banks it home for two!

​Q1 (3:12): Lee makes both free throws.

​Q1 (3:12): David Lee is fouled by J.R. Smith, he will go to the line for two.

Timeout Cleveland!

​Q1 (4:00): Warriors 22 Cavaliers 20.

​Q1 (4:05): Thompson hits an off balance shot, and the Warriors have taken the lead!

​Q1 (4:29): Green attacks the rim and finishes with a bucket and a foul! He completes the three-point play.

​Q1 (4:38): Tristan Thompson gets deep into the paint and finishes arond the rim.

​Q1 (4:52): Iguodala misses a three, and Barnes follows it with a one-handed stuff!

​Q1 (5:13): Mozgov flushes it with his left hand. Nice pass by Smith!

​Q1 (5:35): Curry drills a three! Down to a one-point game.

​Q1 (6:33): Warriors still cannot keep Thompson off the offensive glass.

​Q1 (7:10): And finally, finally Harrison Barnes hits a shot, a three-pointer.

​Q1 (7:26): Mozgov knocks down a mid-range jumper.

​Q1 (7:45): Iguodala gets a dunk on the other end!

​Q1 (7:52): James bullies his way to the rim for a layup.

​Q1 (8:13): James answers with a three!!

​Q1 (8:25): Draymond Green flips up a floater.

​Q1 (8:44): Dellavedova posts up Curry, then steps through with a scoop shot! That is just...wow!

​Q1 (9:06): Iguodala steps in and knocks down a mid-range jumper.

​Q1 (9:34): Curry nails a three to finally put the Warriors on the board.

​Q1 (9:44): Small lineup by the Warriors are getting out-rebounded, 5-1. They remain with the same lineup out of the timeout.

​Q1 (9:44): Warriors 0 Cavaliers 7.

​Q1 (9:49): Shumpert drills a three!!! 7-0 start by the Cavs, crowd on their feet, timeout Warriors!!

​Q1 (10:10): James flips a no look pass to Mozgov for a dunk!!!

​Q1 (10:20): Barnes continues his struggles.

​Q1 (10:46): Warriors forcing LeBron to become a passer by doubling him early.

​Q1 (11:39): James misses the first shot of the game, but again, Tristan Thompson tips it back in. He has been so good at that.

​Q1 (12:00): Here...we...go!!!

We are almost underway!

Usher is signing the "Star-Spangled Banner."

This will be Andre Iguodala's first start of the season.

Warriors have made a lineup change for tonight. Andre Iguodala will replace Andrew Bogut in the starting lineup. Draymond Green will play center. They are going very small.

Interesting...



They also need Andrew Bogut to make an impact defensively. He has been doing nothing but fouling Tristan Thompson on loose balls.

Which Draymond Green will we see tonight? The Warriors need him to be assertive and play with confidence.

Approximately 30 more minutes to tipoff!!! Who's ready?

Ric Flair is in the building!



"Yes, David [Lee] will play...he will get another opportunity tonight," Kerr said of Lee.

"I guess we can throw more people on him. Double team him, triple team him," Steve Kerr said of keeping LeBron James under 40.

Bill and Luke Walton, sharing a father and son moment before Game 4 of the NBA Finals.



“I feel like we’re pretty confident we can turn this around.” -Stephen Curry.

LeBron James has put his leadership skills in full display throughout these playoffs. He has basically been leading a team full of role players to a championship. This is where he is looking to cement his legacy. He has been incredibly flawless with his leadership and looks poised to fulfill on a promise he made to the city of Cleveland years ago.

The Warriors will need to win this one to send it back home tied at two apiece. The Cavaliers are looking to put a dagger through the Warriors' hearts with another win, but it will not be easy. The Warriors figured a few things out late in Game 3, and they will surely execute those things in Game 4.

"...our guys are really, really, really locked in and defending and making an effort and making multiple efforts on every single play," coach David Blatt said of his team's defense.

After the Cavaliers lost Irving, many people were completely writting them off. It's just amazing the turnaround they have had since Game 1. They are proving that defense wins championships. Their phenomenal defense has overshadowed Golden State's undeniable talent.

As for the three players mentioned earlier, they have got to play much better. Barnes was a huge factor in the Houston Rockets series, as he was scoring a lot more and was efficient. Green has been a solid stretch four all year long, and he cannot disappear when the team needs him most. As for Bogut, he is not a potent scorer, but he has been virtually invisible defensively and hasn't made an impact in other ways offensively.

Highlights of Game 3 of the NBA Finals:



Therefore, with David Lee, the Warriors had an offensive threat. Lee opened up the floor for Curry, forcing the Cavaliers to worry about his offensive abilities. With Lee either scoring or play making off screen and rolls, Curry was able to roam around the perimeter and regain his shooting touch. The pressure was finally taken off, and he got loose late in Game 3. Curry had just three points on 1 of 6 shooting in the first half but had 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting in the second half.

Why the Cavaliers have been so successful in containing Curry has been due to the struggles of Green, Bogut, and Barnes. What Cleveland is doing is they are allowing Green, Barnes, and Bogut to try and beat them. They are leaving those three wide open and are shadowing Curry with two, sometimes even three guys. As a result, Green, Barnes, and Bogut have completely lost confidence in their game, and a lot of pressure is put on the shoulders of Curry.

The reason why Lee was so effective was because he provided offensive resistence. On screen and rolls, Lee either found buckets for himself or made brilliant passes to his teammates. Lee has always been an underrated passer and a high I.Q. offensive player. He has just been a liability on defense, but in Game 3, Lee's offense was crucial. With Draymond Green, Andrew Bogut, and Harrison Barnes all struggling to score, Lee's offensive spark was enormous.

The Warriors were getting hammered by 20 points in Game 3, but they mustered a strong comeback effort in the fourth quarter and got to within one. Cleveland was able to fend off Golden State to end up with the W, but the Warriors may have figured something out. That something has been David Lee. Buried deep in the bench for most of the playoffs, Steve Kerr called Lee's number, and he answered the call. Lee was a game-high plus-17 on the floor, as he gave Kerr good minutes.

Furthermore, it's been Tristan Thompson's energy and hustle on the offensive glass that has given the Warriors plenty of trouble. Thompson has either crashed the offensive glass or drawn many fouls due to his pursuit of the ball. The Warriors big men have been worn down by Thompson's endless energy and have put themselves in foul trouble trying to keep him off the offensive glass. Andrew Bogut and Draymond Green will have to do a better job of boxing Thompson out to make it one and done.

“He gives us everything until the tank is empty and then he has a reserve,” James said of Dellavedova.

The Warriors are obviously the more talented, healthier, and deeper team, but the Cavaliers' defense has been the difference maker. Matthew Dellavedova has been a spark plug for Cleveland, whether it is diving for loose balls or pestering Stephen Curry. He has also delivered with timely shots on the offensive end, including this one:



How great has LeBron been? He is averaging 41.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks through three games of the NBA Finals. His total of 123 points through the three games is an NBA record for most points scored in the Finals in that amount of games played. The Warriors have thrown a handful of defenders on James, and he has dominated all of them.

The defense of the Cavaliers has been tenacious. They have held the Warriors to 92 points on 39.8 percent shooting the past two games, winning both without Kyrie Irving. It's crazy to think that LeBron James is missing Irving, Kevin Love, and Anderson Varejao but is leading an inexperienced core group to a championship.

After winning Game 1, the Golden State Warriors have been shellshocked by Cleveland's suffocating defense and have dropped the last two games to go down 1-2 in the series. That makes this Game 4 a must win for the Warriors, as they cannot afford to go down 1-3.

Hello, NBA fans around the world, and welcome to Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live score from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. I am your host for the night, Vahan Shakhpazyan.