Golden State Warriors Silence LeBron James' Comeback, Defeat Cleveland Cavaliers In Game 4 Of NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers have stunned most of the basketball world just by taking the 2015 NBA Finals to 2-2. Yet they were denied what would have been a commanding 3-1 lead after they fell to the Golden State Warriors 103-82 in Game 4. After losing Kevin Love to a brutal shoulder attack by Kelly Olynyk (sorry for the dramatic, but it was a dirty play) and then suffering the loss of Kyrie Irving and his endless crossovers and buckets after the knee injury he suffered in Game 1 against the Warriors, everything has been about LeBron James.

He’s suffered criticism of being called the underdog, yet he’s taken a seat back on his throne and made a miraculous comeback with the unlikely Australian hero, Matthew Dellavedova.

Delly even had to get an Uber ride just to get back to his hotel after Game 1. That’s the kind of determination champions are made of.

Game 4, however, was about Golden State reminding everyone that they won’t be defeated so easily by LeBron’s dominance and Dellavedova’s resilience.

Steve Kerr’s Warriors were easily able to top the Cavaliers in Game 4, though, behind the key factor that helped them earn their historic +10.1 win differential this year: depth.

It wasn't a flurry of Stephen Curry threes that defeated the Cavaliers either, it was an entire team effort and a stellar performance by Andre Iguodala — at both ends of the floor — that put a sharp end to LeBron’s comeback. The Warriors' sixth man started a game for the first time this season in Game 4, and finished the night with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting (including 4-of-9 from three point range), 8 rebounds and 1 steal. That wasn't anything compared to how he made his real impact, though.

He's been asked to guard LeBron for much of this series, and has endured The King score 44, 39 and 40 against him, in that order. But Game 4 was a different story, as Iguodala bothered James all night, stuck to him on the perimeter as few others can, and held is own in the post better than most thought he could. As a result, LeBron shot just 7-of-22 for only 20 points, and the Cavaliers as a whole made only 33 percent of their field goal attempts.

Curry also found his rhythm again, recording 22 points on a moderately efficiency (by Steph’s standards) 8-of-17 shooting with 4 three pointers. Draymond Green added 17 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, Harrison Barnes had 14 points, Klay Thompson had a very moderate 9 points from 9 shots, and David Lee once again made a quick impact with 9 points in only 15 minutes.

It was the total team effort that the Warriors needed, rather than Curry trying to lead a furious fourth quarter comeback from a 20 point deficit like Game 3.

Defense was the key, though, and once you look past LeBron’s weakened effort, the Cavaliers just didn’t have enough firepower to compete with a team as loaded as the Warriors. Somehow Timofey Mozgov finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds (yes, he actually had 8 more points than LeBron) but no one else on the Cavs’ roster had more than 12 (that would be Tristan Thompson with 12 points and 13 boards).

Of course, the 2015 NBA Finals are by no means over, but it’s hard not to think the Cavaliers are beyond drained at this point, as the only man who can give them any hope of winning has played at least 45 minutes every night through the first three games, and another 40 in Game 4. Even Dellavedova has averaged more than 35 minutes a game since the loss of Irving.

LeBron has proven just how much he can take over, and has been carrying a team without it’s second and third All-Stars that few — if any — NBA greats have ever done. He even set a record for the most points scored through the first three games of an NBA Finals with 123.

But basketball is a team sport (as cliché as it sounds, it's true). Even athletes as exceptionally conditioned as James can get tired, and eventually it’s going to take a slight toll on him. Fatigue was certainly noticeable with Dellavedova as well, who constantly look worn out whenever Curry looked to penetrate to the basket.

James is still averaging 35 points, 12 rebounds and 8.25 assists through this series, but if the Cavaliers want to reassert themselves with a Game 5 win in Oakland, it’s going to take even more of a Herculean effort from The King, and a unified effort of stifling defense from the entire team.

After winning in Game 4, Iguodala said that “We’ve seen it all year, every team we go up against, we use our strength in numbers." And as they put a quick end to the Cavs’ momentum, that’s exactly what they did.