A Blueprint For Success: New York Knicks

It is well-known by NBA fans, last season for the New York Knicks was a train wreck at best. It all started when Derek Fisher, just a year off retiring as a player in the NBA, was named head coach under team president, Phil Jackson's, reign. While Jackson and the Knicks were evaluating which coaches to come coach the Knicks, they missed on current head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr. The reason why Jackson was so high on both Kerr and Fisher is because they both ran the triangle offense for Jackson during their playing years at Chicago and Los Angeles. But with the moves Jackson has made thus far as president of basketball operations, there isn't a coach who could have had success with their roster this past season.

In mid-June, the Knicks traded C Tyson Chandler and G Raymond Felton to the Dallas Mavericks in return for Guards Jose Calderon, Shane Larkin, and Wayne Ellington, C Samuel Dalembert, and two second-round draft picks in this year's draft. Although the move was beneficial for salary cap reasons, losing Chandler would be detrimental defensively. In July, the Knicks were able to keep their franchise player, Carmelo Anthony, in New York after being pursued by many contenders in free agency. Phil Jackson made it known to Anthony and the fans of New York that the future would be bright. When he said the future, he obviously didn't mean the 2014-15 season.

Anthony was only able to play 40 of the 82 regular season games during the season because of a knee injury that he battled with in the beginning of the season. He tried to play through the pain due to the Knicks' short-handed roster, but in the end, had to announce that he would sit out the remainder of the season. Shortly after the announcement, the Knicks made another questionable move by trading J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team trade for non-guaranteed contracts of Lou Amundson, Alex Kirk, and Lance Thomas.

Needless to say, the Knicks had a terrible year, finishing with a franchise-low 17-65 record. Throughout the season, there were roars from Knick fans about how Jackson was failing the team and Fisher can't be a successful coach, which going off this year was pretty accurate. The real test to see if Jackson can put together a contender in New York can be witnessed this offseason. The Knicks' will only pay 32.4 million in salary this offseason, which leaves them plenty of room to sign big-named free agents.

The Blueprint:

The first acquisition that is guaranteed will be their draft picks. Currently, the Knicks have the No.4 overall pick and even though there are rumors that Phil Jackson may trade the pick, the Knicks should keep it and pick a player to start the foundation of the future. In the best case scenario, Ohio State's D'Angelo Russell will fall to the Knicks. Russell is a versatile scorer who can also facilitate an offense. He is also an above average rebounder for his position. Coming into the draft, it is projected that he will play point guard in the NBA but at 6'5, it allows him to play shooting guard as well. If he could provide scoring, play making, and rebounding at the two-spot, it would be a perfect fit for the Knicks.

The second acquisition the Knicks should look into, is signing PG Rajon Rondo.

After being traded to Dallas this past season in hopes to lift them to a championship run, Rondo was told to sit out the rest of the series in the opening round against Houston. During his time in Dallas, Rondo and head coach Rick Carlisle bumped heads in regards to running plays. Rondo is a very demanding point guard who likes to call out offensive sets himself, while Carlisle is the same way, except from the coaching position.

The arrogance that Rondo possesses however, could be what the Knicks need to demand success both on the offensive and defensive end. With Derek Fisher being a new coach, Rondo would be great to help decide what sets are to be used during the correct times. Even though Rondo has the reputation of being a hard player to coach, he is a proven NBA Champion and four-time NBA All-Star.

The third player the Knicks need to sign this offseason is former Detroit big man Greg Monroe. Monroe's style of play would fit the triangle offense, if the Knicks are still looking to use that system. Either way, he brings versatility to the front court that the Knicks have been missing for years on end. This past season, Monroe averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that the Knicks will be high on Monroe's short list of teams he hopes to sign with this offseason. Defensively, Monroe brings a presence in the paint. He isn't an elite shot blocker, but he has proved he can alter shots an prevent easy lay-ups, which the Knicks gave up constantly last season. Alongside another solid big man, Monroe could shine in New York and tremendously help their post presence on both ends.

If the Knicks could sign another big man such as Robin Lopez, who is a productive center who will be relatively cheap. They can use the rest of their salary to stock up the bench. If this blueprint worked, the Knicks would open up the 2015-16 season with the starting five of Rajon Rondo, D'Angelo Russell, Carmelo Anthony, Greg Monroe, and Robin Lopez. Off the bench for certain would be Tim Hardaway Jr., Jose Calderon, and Cleanthony Early. If the Knicks could acquire a scoring guard off the bench in either free agency or the second-round of the draft, it would make them not only a playoff contender, but a contender for the Finals in the Eastern Conference. It is a lot to ask, but it is not impossible to make these moves, and if plans on Jackson keeps his promise to Knicks fans by building a successful franchise, he will do whatever it takes.