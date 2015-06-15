Lakers Eying D'Angelo Russell At Number Two
via USA TODAY

Jahlil Okafor or Karl Anthony-Towns? Those have been the choices flip flopping for the number two overall pick, and while the two big men can help any team, the club with the actual number two pick might not even take either of them.

Meet D'Angelo Russell, 6'5, 180 lbs, and the Lakers newest interest. It's rumored that L.A. might take Russell with their first-round pick. Russell is said to be the best point guard in the draft after averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game for the Ohio State Buckeyes last season. The lefty has a very good stroke from anywhere on the court, and is able to pull up and drain a shot if necessary.

His shooting skills were put on full display for a recent workout: 