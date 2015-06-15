Lakers Eying D'Angelo Russell At Number Two

Jahlil Okafor or Karl Anthony-Towns? Those have been the choices flip flopping for the number two overall pick, and while the two big men can help any team, the club with the actual number two pick might not even take either of them.

Meet D'Angelo Russell, 6'5, 180 lbs, and the Lakers newest interest. It's rumored that L.A. might take Russell with their first-round pick. Russell is said to be the best point guard in the draft after averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game for the Ohio State Buckeyes last season. The lefty has a very good stroke from anywhere on the court, and is able to pull up and drain a shot if necessary.

His shooting skills were put on full display for a recent workout:

If Russell is drafted, however, it leaves a question of what happens with current Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson? The mid-second round pick had a solid rookie season, averaging 12 points and four assists per game. The Lakers enjoyed his emergence, and Clarkson had multiple games over 20 points during this past season.

Physically, both guards are almost identical. Clarkson lines up at 6'5 and 185 lbs, only five pounds heavier than Russell but both are the same height. It's possible Clarkson could be shifted over to the shooting guard position and take over Kobe Bryant's position once he has retired, making the Lakers backcourt pretty solid.

Drafting a big man is a more impactful move for L.A., but during the draft anything goes.