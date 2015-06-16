2015 NBA First-Round Mock Draft

The draft is approaching quickly as it is just nine days away. The future stars of the NBA will be selected to their respective teams to begin their basketball careers. This year's draft is guaranteed to have players to come into the league and have an immediate impact. In more recent drafts, there has been one or two positions that have depth when it comes to talent, but this draft offers talent in every position with multiple players at each position.

According to how certain teams are evaluating which positions they need filled, here is a mock draft of the first round:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves- PF Karl-Anthony Towns, Kentucky

Towns is regarded as the best player in this year's draft because of his versatility at the power forward position. Along with Rubio, Lavine, and Wiggins, the T'Wolves will have a young and excited starting lineup heading into next season.

2. Los Angeles Lakers- C Jahlil Okafor, Duke

Okafor is by far the best big man in this draft when it comes to scoring in the post. With the return of Julius Randle and Kobe Bryant, the Lakers could be one key free-agent signing away from being in the playoff conversation. Okafor is an old-school big man who uses his body tremendously.

3. Philadelphia 76ers- PF Kristaps Porzingis, Latvia

Porzingas' draft stock has risen significantly ever since he started his pre-draft workouts. DraftExpress.com has compared him to Pau Gasol, as he has a very mature offensive game to go along with athletic ability at 7'1.

4. New York Knicks- PG D'Angelo Russell, Ohio State

When is comes to guards, more specifically point guards, Russell is the best this draft has to offer. He can score, assist, rebound, and defend, which is exactly what the Knicks need. If the Knicks are able to sign a point guard in free-agency, Russell is also capable of playing shooting guard with his 6'5 frame.

5. Orlando Magic- SF Justise Winslow, Duke

The Magic are working on building a young starting five. Winslow would fit in with the likes of PG Elfrid Payton, SG Victor Oladipo, and C Nikola Vucevic to attempt to bring the Magic back to playoff contention.

6. Sacramento Kings- PG Emmanuel Mudiay, China

Mudiay recently had a workout for the Lakers that was reported to be terrible, so his draft stock will most likely drop. Along with only playing 12 games in the CBA, nothing is promised. The Kings however, need a point guard who can score and create for C DeMarcus Cousins, and Mudiay definitely has the athletic abiltiy and feel for the game to do so.

7. Denver Nuggets- SG Mario Hezonja, Croatia

At 6'7, Hezonja is a long shooting guard who is very confident in his ability to score. His athletic ability gives him better opportunites to create his own shot off the dribble, which most young European players often struggle with coming into the NBA. The Nuggets are in need of a guy who can feel it up offensively, which Hezonja can provide.

8. Detroit Pistons- SF Stanley Johnson, Arizona

With an NBA-ready body at 6'7 245lbs, Johnson will be a great fit for what the Pistons need. He can shoot from the outside as well as slash to the basket and finish through contact. He should pair well with PG Brandon Jennings finishing on fast-break opportunities.

9. Charlotte Hornets- C Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

The Hornets are in need of an athletic big man who can stretch the floor as well as score on the block. Kaminsky is that guy. He could be a key player off the bench for Al Jefferson or split time at the power forward position with Noah Vonleh.

10. Miami Heat- SF Kelly Oubre Jr., Kansas

Oubre is a player with tremendous upside and potential. Standing 6'7 with a 7'2 wingspan will allow him to defend multiple position defensively will also being hard to guard with the ball. His versatility at both ends will fit well with the Heat next to Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

11. Indiana Pacers- C Willie Cauley-Stein

Cauley-Stein is a long and super atheltic big who can help the Pacers at the center position. With the inconsistent play of Roy Hibbert over the years, Cauley-Stein could come in and be a constant defensive presence while developing a better post game to make him a very good pick at 11.

12. Utah Jazz- C Myles Turner, Texas

At 6'11 with a 7'4 wingspan,Turner is another solid center this draft class has to offer. Even though he didn't knock down outside shots regularly at Texas, his form indicates that he has good technique that just needs repititions.

13. Phoenix Suns- SG Devin Booker, Kentucky

The Suns are missing a player who can knock down the three consistently. At Kentucky, Booker was a sniper from deep whenever he was in the game, but he also has great athelticism and ability to guard defensively. He finished shooting 41 percent behind the arc in his freshman year at Kentucky.

14. Oklahoma City Thunder- SF Sam Dekker, Wisconsin

The Thunder are missing a long small forward that can score. Shooting 52 percent from the field last season proves he can score efficiently as well. Playing for Bo Ryan for four years at Wisconsin has given Dekker a tremendous feel for the game, he would be a solid contributor for the Thunder.

15. Atlanta Hawks- PF Bobby Portis, Arkansas

Coming off the best season is franchise history, the Hawks' All-Star PF Paul Millsap will explore the free agent market this off-season. Drafting Portis will provide an extremely solid player in his place. Although if the Hawks can keep Millsap, Portis would be a force for the Hawks off the bench.

16. Boston Celtics- SG R.J. Hunter, Georgia State

Hunter's draft stock rose significantly after he led Georgia State past Baylor in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament with his game-winning shot. He is one of the best shooters in the draft who also is savvy coming off screens. The young Celtic roster would benefit from his offensive ability.

17. Milwaukee Bucks- PF Montrezl Harrell, Louisville

The Bucks selecting Harrell at 17 would be surprising, but they need a guy who is relentless grabbing rebounds. He would provide great energy and intensity off the bench that the young Bucks' roster could make use of. Last season, he averaged 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Cardinals.

18. Houston Rockets- PG Cameron Payne, Murray State

Although Payne's draft stock exploded throughout pre-draft workouts, slipping to the Rockets would be most beneficial for him. He would be with an already established team that has proven they can win in the playoffs. He averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.

19. Washington Wizards- PF Trey Lyles, Kentucky

Lyles slipping to the Wizards at 19 would be the perfect pick they could make. At 6'10, Lyles has ability to get out and finish on the break with PG John Wall while also excecuting pick-and-roll. Lyles would be the stretch power forward the Wizards have been longing for.

20. Toronto Raptors- PG Tyus Jones, Duke

Jones would be a great back up for All-Star PG Kyle Lowry in Toronto. He is a proven winner that can facilitate an offense successfully as he did for the National Champion Duke Blue Devils.

21. Dallas Mavericks- PG Delon Wright, Utah

Losing Rajon Rondo to free agency will leave a hole at point guard for the Mavs. Wright can come in and start or be a spark off the bench. He's a "do it all" type of player averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds last season for the Utes.

22. Chicago Bulls- SF Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Jimmy Butler is a free agent this off-season, which means the Bulls need to build at the small forward spot just in case he doesn't re-sign with them. Hollis-Jefferson who will come in a be an immediate lock-down defender. He will also be able to pound the glass and score inside.

23. Portland Trail Blazers- PF Christian Wood, UNLV

Wood may have the most upside as anyone in this year's draft. At just 19-years old, Wood has tremendous athleticism and the ability to progress into a stretch power forward. The Blazers could lose LaMarcus Aldridge to free agency, which would be a huge loss.

24. Cleveland Cavaliers- PF Jarrell Martin, LSU

Martin isn't quite a complete prospect as of yet, but one thing he does possess is the ability to rebound. Last season he averaged 9.2 rebounds while scoring 16.9 points per game. If the Cavs can keep Tristan Thompson, him and Martin could be key components in winning the rebound game.

25. Memphis Grizzlies- PF Kevon Looney, UCLA

The Girzzlies have developed their big man well in the past , so taking Looney wouldn't be surprising. He is extremely raw, but he should pair well with the Grizzlies' big men. He averaged 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds last season for the Bruins.

26. San Antonio Spurs- SF Justin Anderson, Virginia

Anderson fits into the Spurs system perfectly. He is a strong and athletic wing who prides himself on the defensive end and being disciplined. Anderson however can also knock down the deep ball as he showed this past season as he shot 45 percent from three.

27. Los Angeles Lakers- SG Rashad Vaughn, UNLV

Being one of the younger players in the draft, Vaughn has the potential to learn from Kobe Bryant in his last year to help blossom into a successful NBA player. His scoring instincts will transfer smoothly to the league as he hopes to be the future shooting guard for the Lakers.

28. Boston Celtics- PF Chris McCullough, Syracuse

McCullough is one of the riskier picks in the draft especially coming off a torn ACL, but his size, ahtleticism, and length is hard to pass up. With his size at power forward and his athelticism, he could cause matchup problems for opponents.

29. Brooklyn Nets- PG Terry Rozier, Louisville

Rozier has a never-ending motor that makes him a pest to play against. His quickness allows him to get in the paint and score or distribute to big men. With Deron Williams' situation unknown in Brooklyn, Rozier could be a guy they develop to be the future point guard of the franchise.

30. Golden State Warriors- PF Cliff Alexander, Kansas

Alexander suffered a knee injury during his workout with the Lakers which may make teams shy away from him, but the Warriors could use his physicality at the power forward position. After going through a lot of adversity as a freshman at Kansas, he looks to start fresh in the NBA.