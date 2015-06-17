From Boos To An NBA Championship, Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Deserves Respect

There was once upon a time when Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob was booed by his own fan base for trading their star player Monta Ellis for an injury prone Andrew Bogut.

Warrior fans filled the Oracle Arena with loud boos towards Lacob during Chris Mullin’s jersey retirement ceremony. The boos were so loud that Mullin had to pick up the microphone to calm the fans down.

That was probably the lowest point for Warrior fans over the last decade. Many of the fans were also disappointed that Lacob chose to keep an injury prone Stephen Curry over Ellis.

But within a year Joe Lacob’s move turned out to be a brilliant one. Curry recovered from multiple ankle injuries, and Andrew Bogut served as the team’s defensive anchor and the Warriors were suddenly a playoff team.

Soon enough, the boos towards Lacob were forgotten. Just like that, the Oracle Arena was rocking, as fans cheered for their young Warriors until the second round of the 2013 NBA playoffs where they were knocked off by the San Antonio Spurs.

The following season, the Warriors gathered 51 wins and were a playoff team again. However, their playoff run came up short due to a season-ending Bogut injury. The Warriors lost in seven games to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.

Once again Joe Lacob made a bold move during the offseason of 2014. He fired head coach Mark Jackson, who was a major reason why the Warriors succeeded. Apparently Jackson’s relationship with the front office went sour, leading to his dismissal.

Again, Warrior fans were distraught, especially when they found out that Jackson’s successor was going to be a rookie head coach by the name of Steve Kerr.

How was a rookie head coach going to lead this young team?

That question was answered after only a month into the 2014-2015 season. After starting the year 23-3, the critics went silent and the Bay Area erupted. Warrior fans soon realized that they have a championship caliber team and the league’s MVP in Stephen Curry.

Lacob made gutsy moves and took his chances on a rookie coach, and it paid dividends. As a coach, Kerr also made a few courageous moves, such as benching former All-Stars Andre Iguodala and David Lee, and the Warriors ended with the best record in the league and accomplished a franchise-best 67 wins.

When Lacob was being booed for his unexpectedly good move in 2012, Warriors legend Chris Mullin told fans that, “Change is inevitable, and it’s going to work out just fine.” Warrior fans wanted to believe him, but they couldn’t resist from thrashing their owner.

But Mullin was correct. It worked out just fine. The Warriors seemingly cruised their way to the NBA Finals where they met up with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. And after six games, they were crowned champions, ending a 40-year drought.

Joe Lacob proved the naysayers wrong. He made the precise moves and built a championship squad. He didn’t risk trading Klay Thompson for Kevin Love. That was the best move he never made. He moved past the Monta Ellis era, brought in a rookie head coach, and believed in Steph Curry. He made dicey moves, but in the end, he delivered.

What can the fans who booed him say now? Their owner turned out to be a genius in all this.

What a season it was for the Golden State Warriors, and owner Joe Lacob deserves much more respect and full credit for visualizing a long-term plan and ultimately securing an NBA championship.

Bravo, Joe Lacob. Bravo.