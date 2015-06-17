Tristan Thompson Took a Huge Risk and Won

Tristan Thompson took the biggest risk there is in sports, today. He turned down multiple contract extensions by the Cavaliers (the biggest being 4-years, $52 million) to play out this season in hopes to sign a bigger contract in the offseason pending his production. Thompson won that bet, and now he will be a coveted free-agent this summer. Ever since he entered the league, Thompson has been known as a great rebounder who often scored on effort and hustle plays. These are exactly the type of players franchises need if they want to contend in the playoffs.

Coming into this season was a totally different story for Thompson because LeBron James and Kevin Love were coming to the team, and that would mean for Thompson to adjust his role as coming off the bench. After Anderson Varajeo suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, there was hope that Thompson would make his way back into the starting lineup, but that was short-lived after the Cavaliers traded for C Timofey Mozgov. Even though Thompson's scoring averages took a hit, he still remained a valuable rebounder averaging 8.0 (3.3 offensive rebounds) per game off the bench. The four-year man out of Texas would continue to be the Cavs' crutch off the bench when one of the big men were in foul trouble or not playing as well.

In this year's playoffs, Thompson became a household name after being forced in the starting lineup because of Kevin Love's shoulder injury that occurred against the Boston Celtics. Although Thompson doesn't have the ability to stretch the floor like Love, he hits the glass harder than anyone in the league.

Rebounding is a vastly underrated statistic when breaking games down. More than likely, whoever wins the rebounding game, usually comes out victorious because it means that team is getting more possessions. Throughout the playoffs, Thompson averaged 10.8 rebounds per game while 4.4 of those came on the offensive glass, which was ranked second in the postseason behind the Mavericks' C Tyson Chandler.

In the finals alone, he tallied four double-doubles as the Cavs unfortunately lost the series 2-4 to the Golden State Warriors. The Cavs losing has no effect on whether or not they will offer Thompson a big contract this summer. If Kevin Love decides he wants to stay in Cleveland, signing both him and Thompson would be very difficult, but it is a must if they want to return back to the NBA Finals next season.

With all of the crazy contracts that are seen being offered in not only the NBA, but in all sports, it wouldn't be shocking to see a franchise make an offer to Thompson that is over his worth. He is a perfect fit in Cleveland and fills their need at being a rebounding power forward. A question that will be raised is whether or not Thompson agrees to come off the bench for Cleveland if they do in face retain Kevin Love. Starting for another team may be what Thompson wants for his career right now and how can you blame him? The guy took a huge risk on himself and won, so now it's time for him to reap the benefits.