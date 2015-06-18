Los Angeles Clippers Roll Out New Logo and Uniforms
Arash Markazi (Twitter: @ArashMarkazi)

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers officially released their new logo and uniforms, which were leaked back in April by Uni Watch. However, the black uniforms that were rumored in the leak did not appear to come to fruition.

The home uniforms are a simple white jersey with a modified form of the new primary logo across the front and red numbers below the uniforms. The home uniforms also feature a blue and red accent on the side and a blue collar.

The road uniforms are the ones that have generated the most buzz on the internet. It takes a new approach on the typical uniform. The uniform has the standard Clipper red color on the jersey and shorts. The top has the alternate logo, which will be explained down below, on the left side of the uniform with the numbers to the right of the logo.

The Clippers new secondary logo might contain something that you did not see at first: a basketball court. The Clippers said that "The stacked LA takes the shape of a basketball court, signifying 'LA Basketball'". They continued by saying, "The Clippers blue 'C' wraps around the LA, literally embracing our great city".

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer went on the late night show Conan to reveal the uniforms to the public. Here is the segment.