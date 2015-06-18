Los Angeles Clippers Roll Out New Logo and Uniforms

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers officially released their new logo and uniforms, which were leaked back in April by Uni Watch. However, the black uniforms that were rumored in the leak did not appear to come to fruition.

The home uniforms are a simple white jersey with a modified form of the new primary logo across the front and red numbers below the uniforms. The home uniforms also feature a blue and red accent on the side and a blue collar.

The road uniforms are the ones that have generated the most buzz on the internet. It takes a new approach on the typical uniform. The uniform has the standard Clipper red color on the jersey and shorts. The top has the alternate logo, which will be explained down below, on the left side of the uniform with the numbers to the right of the logo.

The Clippers new secondary logo might contain something that you did not see at first: a basketball court. The Clippers said that "The stacked LA takes the shape of a basketball court, signifying 'LA Basketball'". They continued by saying, "The Clippers blue 'C' wraps around the LA, literally embracing our great city".

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer went on the late night show Conan to reveal the uniforms to the public. Here is the segment.

The Clippers also partnered with Funny or Die to help promote the reveal of their new uniform. To watch the segment, you can click here.

When the new logo and uniforms were released, the internet went wild with it. Here are some of the best reactions to the unveiling.

Twitter's reaction to the new Clippers logo. pic.twitter.com/QyRLJkmhkN — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 18, 2015

These are the Clippers’ new uniforms. There’s still time to throw them in the trash. http://t.co/vxLM03Iw51 pic.twitter.com/Wvyvp14Gtx — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) June 18, 2015

New Clippers uniforms are pic.twitter.com/g9l9JR3ne3 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 18, 2015

fixed that for you pic.twitter.com/LiAkWB4oFA — Dane Carbaugh (@danecarbaugh) June 18, 2015

They should've went with the original blueprint for the new Clippers logo pic.twitter.com/8K4NQ7VUTr — Chris Hassel (@hasselESPN) June 18, 2015

We will have to wait until next season to see how the uniforms look in person and during play, but at least the Clippers have something to talk about during the offseason. The Clippers are one of the latest teams to unveil new unforms, as the Milwaukee Bucks already have the Philadelphia 76ers will reveal theirs tonight.