Atlanta Hawks To Promote Head Coach Mike Budenholzer To President, Part Ways With GM Danny Ferry

There has been speculation all season long on if Atlanta Hawks' GM Danny Ferry will return to the Atlanta Hawks. He took a leave of absence as a result of a racial comment regarding the scouting report of then free agency Luol Deng last summer. Ferry said that Deng "has a little African in him." According to Yahoo! Sports, Ferry is not expected to return as GM. Assistant GM Wes Wilcox will be promoted to GM.

The Danny Ferry scandal was also a result of team owner Bruce Levenson making racial remarks in a 2012 email that contained concerns about the team's African American fans, cheerleaders, and the type of music being played at Philips Arena.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer will also be set to take on the role as President, according to Yahoo! Sports. Budenholzer is coming off his second season in Atlanta in which he posted a 60-23 regular season record along with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hawks' board of managers will hold a meeting on Friday to approve Danny Ferry's buyout. These moves are all being made before the sale of the team is approved to new owner Antony Ressler on June 24th. Bruce Levenson resigned and immediately put the Hawks on sale in the aftermath of the leak of that 2012 email.