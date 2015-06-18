Minnesota Timberwolves Considering Russell At No.1.

ESPN's NBA insider Chad Ford tweeted earlier today that D'Angelo Russell has his workout for the Minnesota Timberwolves today. The Timberwolves have the top pick in this year's NBA Draft and has made it known that Russell will not be out of consideration. Throughout the past month or so, the discussions consisted of making the decision between centers Jahlil Okafor and Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns has been thought of as the unanimous no.1 selection since the college season, but Russell has worked out for a number of teams and has impressed each one.

The point guard position is easily the deepest position the NBA has to offer. The teams who have elite point guards in the league, will most likely find themselves in contension with winning a title. In the Timberwovles' case, they are missing that luxury at the point guard position.

The Wolves tried to address this issue in 2009 by taking Ricky Rubio with the 5th overall pick, but due not living up to his potential and dealing with a number of injuries, they may look to bring in Russell to be the starting role. The NBA is seeing more and more score-first type of point guards blossom. Russell can definitely score, as he averaged 19.3 points a game last season, but there are also many other valuable assets he could bring to a franchise.

Russell possesses a great body for the point guard position in the NBA. Standing at 6'5 allows him to look over smaller players and dissect opposing defenses. He is not super-athletic, but that makes him even more attractive to NBA teams because he depends on instincts and feel for the game, which always lasts longer in the NBA. The First-Team All-American knows how to facilitate and offense by getting his teammates involved, while also obtaining the ability to create his own scoring opportunities.

Another asset of Russell's game that appeals to NBA teams is the way he executes in pick-and-roll sets. He is tremendous at changing speeds which will allow him to split the big man if he shows too hard on the screen, and he also has the court vision and IQ to take advantage of a mismatch if one presents itself. In his only year at Ohio State, he averaged 5.0 assists per game.

One area that Russell shines in for a point guard is rebounding. Of course at 6'5, it is easier for him to gather more rebounds than average-sized point guards in the NBA, but if Russell can develop a more aggressive mindset on rebounding, the 5.7 rebounds that he averaged at Ohio State could translate and increase once he is in the league.

The Timberwolves have the Rookie of the Year Andrew Wiggins to base their system around, but Russell would not only help Wiggins with the scoring load, but also help facilitate the team more smoothly than in recent seasons. It would be surprising to see the Timberwolves use their top pick to select Russell simply because of the coverage that has surrounded Towns going No. 1, but with everything Russell brings to the table, you can't blame them for wanting a future star at point guard.