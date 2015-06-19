Will Chef Curry Cook Up A Spectacular Fantasy Season?

Stolen from Vahan Shakhpazyan (check him out ---> vavel.com/vahan-shakhpazyan), how can you stop Chef Curry from cookin’? The recently presented champion of basketball is finally catching the eye of, not only news networks, but now also fantasy owners. His claim to fame, the three-point shot, is as valuable as ever in fantasy basketball, and any owner would be ecstatic to have him leading their roster into battle. When this man gets cookin’, there’s simply no stopping him.

Curry’s fantasy value is more than most would expect. Although he doesn’t put up crazy numbers like Russell Westbrook or Anthony Davis, this author has him ranked ahead of both of them in the mock draft. The fact is, Curry doesn’t hurt your team in any way. For example, Westbrook provides poor shooting percentage sometimes along with tons of turnovers while Davis is often injured. Curry is rarely sidelined even after fighting through his first couple seasons infected with the Derrick Rose syndrome and shoots lights out every single night. Plus, he gets assists. Assists are ever so important in the fantasy world. Every player can grab a couple rebounds; they aren’t restricted to guys over seven feet. Assists, on the other hand, are hard to come by except from point guards. Curry averaged eight assists per game, which ranks in the top ten by any player last season.

In addition to his better than average passing abilities, Curry, as we all know, is a deadly accurate shooter. He made the most three-pointers last year by a long shot, and ranked in the top five for best percentage from beyond the arc. His percentages aren’t only spectacular from beyond the arc; he also shoots 52 percent from two-point land and 89 percent from the line. The only categories Curry doesn't help your fantasy roster in are rebounds and blocks, which is expected. Drafting a guard entails a lack of boards and blocks, but it sets him back from being the number one pick since LeBron James records stats in virtually every category.

As for Chef Curry’s consistency, once again it’s not quite at LeBron’s level but bad games are rare. Steph’s game is so heavily reliant on shooting that he’s due to miss some shots here and there, but he will hardly ever play at less than a third round pick level. Even if he has an off night, Curry is bound to follow that performance with 40 points and 10 assists later that week, as if apologizing to his fantasy owners for letting them down.

Curry may not make the number one spot this year, but he’s certainly a top three pick. What sets him apart from Anthony Davis is the value of assists compared to rebounds. Rebounds are an easy category to fill by other players, but very few can record seven or more assists each night. While Davis and other guys like Westbrook and James Harden may put up bigger, better numbers than Curry, his consistency and inability to hurt any aspect of a fantasy line is why he’s earned the number two spot in this mock draft.

Durability: A-

Overall Stats: A

Consistency: A

Mock Draft Ranking: #2