Los Angeles Lakers Draft Preview

With the NBA draft swiftly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers have registered interest in a handful of draft prospects. But who should they choose with the second overall pick?

After a tremendously unsatisfactory season, the Lakers have numerous areas that they need to enhance through the draft and free agency. This franchise has won 16 NBA titles by making smart decisions over the years and will have to be clever and cautious with their draft selection.

First, the Lakers will have to ask themselves; which players are most attainable via free agency? Once they can figure that out then they can make the proper choice in the draft.

It seems improbable that the Lakers will be able to acquire either Marc Gasol or LaMarcus Aldridge during the offseason. It’s more likely for them to obtain players such as Goran Dragic or Tobias Harris, who are both after the money and looking for a big market. With that being said, the odds of landing a big man via free agency is unlikely, but the Lakers have the perfect opportunity to snag one of the top-two centers in the draft.

Karl-Anthony Towns or Jahlil Okafor should be a no brainer for Los Angeles, whichever one is available at number two.

Now, the Lakers do have interest in D’Angelo Russell, who could instantaneously bolster their backcourt, but the center position should be Lakers’ number one priority considering how hard it will be for them to entice a big to come to L.A. through free agency.

Okafor or Towns, either one, are deemed to be franchise players. They both have the size, intangibles, and potential to become a cornerstone in Los Angeles. The Lakers lacked size and athleticism in the paint last season, and there was absolutely no consistency at the center position, forcing Byron Scott to shuffle his frontcourt starting players plenty of times.

Of course the Lakers still need to make a decision on Jordan Hill’s team option, as the clock is ticking on that. However, if Hill’s option is not picked up, then the Lakers are practically guaranteed to select one of the big men during the draft.

There are many noble prospects, but the Lakers cannot go wrong with either Okafor or Towns. Typically teams make their choices based upon either needs or the next best player available. Towns or Okafor will be the next best player available for L.A. at number two and either one will satisfy their needs.

No need for Los Angeles to look any further than those two.

Going deeper into the draft, the Lakers own the 27th overall pick (via Houston Rockets). That would be the ideal time for the Lakers to search for a backcourt player just in case. Delon Wright could be the most suitable option in the late first round for L.A.

Wright has great size for a point guard, is a solid athlete, has the ability to control pace, and is ironically compared to Jordan Clarkson. Those all make for excellent qualities, ultimately making Wright the best choice for the Lakers if available.

Finally, the Lakers’ lone second-round pick should be utilized on a wing player. Terran Petteway out of Nebraska should excite them the most because the 23-year old will provide the team with what it needs the most from the wing position; scoring. Although undersized, Petteway’s scoring is much needed since Wesley Johnson has proven to be an unreliable scorer over the past couple years.

The Lakers need to move on with younger talent at the small forward position, and if Petteway is available at pick number 34, they shouldn’t hesitate to take him.

It will be an interesting draft for the Lakers, to say the least. They have the chance to critically improve on all the positions that need improving and can use free agency to further solidify their roster.

The NBA draft will be on June 25 at the Barclays Center at 7 pm EST.