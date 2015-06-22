Donald Sloan Wants To Return To The Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Pacers point guard Donald Sloan will become an unrestricted free agent once free agency begins in July. Sloan has a lot of interest to return to the Pacers for the future, however, there has been no indication regarding the team’s interest in bringing back Sloan for the future. Sloan is the best option for the 2nd string point guard position, behind starter George Hill.

Donald Sloan told the IndyStar about his interest to return to the Pacers, "I would love to come back to Indiana. I think me knowing the situation, me knowing the staff top to bottom and core players already and being familiar with everything. I would love to come back. Again, with my last agent, I think there was a little miscommunication between us and the Pacers."

Indiana is strapped for cap space, they will need all of the high production players at a low cost that they can get. Players like Lavoy Allen and Donald Sloan fit this description perfectly. Indiana could theoretically re-sign Sloan to a veteran’s minimum contract with their current cap space, but they could also use either their mid-level exception or their bi-annual exception, although using their mid-level expectation for Sloan would be highly unlikely.

It is almost certain that the Pacers will use their mid-level exception to re-sign Rodney Stuckey. Unless the team can get Stuckey to sign for an absolute bargain, the team won’t have any mid-level exception remaining. Stuckey is the absolute first priority for the team, various experts and NBA-Insiders have projected that the team would use their mid-level exception to get a deal done with Stuckey.

An interesting development occurred before Donald Sloan has even reached the open market. Sloan fired his agent before free agency started. Sloan fired agent Brian Elfus and is now being represented by Byron Irvin and Dan Fegan of Relativity Sports. Sloan is all in for next season, he has been doing two workouts a day plus pickup games to improve his skills.

Donald Sloan told the IndyStar about why he changed representation, “Some things weren't happening the way they should have with who I was represented by the last few years," Sloan told The Star, "so I just figured now's a good time as any to make the switch."

Donald Sloan is now 27-years and will be facing a crucial part of his career. He understands that if he doesn’t take at least a second string role soon, he might end up being a deep bench reserve for the rest of his career. With C.J. Watson being too expensive for the team to bring back, Sloan is in a perfect situation to capitalize. There will be an open second string roster spot and with his cheap price, there is no reason why the Pacers shouldn’t bring back Sloan, especially considering that he had such an impressive season last year.

Donald Sloan told the IndyStar about his desire to play second string point guard for the Pacers, "I want to go in like I was C.J. Watson last year. I feel comfortable with my ability to play and I feel comfortable with what I showed last year.

The IndyStar also had the chance to discuss Sloan’s representation situation, “I feel more comfortable going into free agency than where I was before the switch. I'm looking for the best deal, the best opportunity to show my play."

According to Donald Sloan, he fired his old agent because he had some 'miscommunications with the Pacers', he basically requested a mid-season trade without Sloan's permission. Sloan may have wanted more minutes, but he did not want to be traded. Indiana Pacers President of Basketball Operations, Larry Bird, indicated during the team’s season finale press conference that he understood Sloan’s aggravation toward the situation. Sloan told Bird that he didn’t want to be dealt, he also stated that he would like to return to the Pacers.

The IndyStar had the opportunity to ask Donald Sloan about the ‘trade-request’ situation from last season, here was his response, "I talked to Larry and told him I loved being in Indiana, so we'll see what happens this free agency. They know I'm not a problem, we've never had any type of conflict or anything, (I'm a) good locker guy, so I don't think they're worried about that."

Donald Sloan had the opportunity to explain his workout regimen to the Indianapolis Star. He said that he trains 5-days a week and focuses on his strength, stamina, quickness, and his foot speed. Sloan also participates in yoga and spin class. In terms of skills training, Sloan stated that he is focusing on his perimeter shooting form to improve his efficiency on spot-up and catch-and-shoot jumpers. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, Sloan participates in ‘marathon pick-up games’ and then continues to work on his jump shot afterwards.

Sloan has been working in Dallas, Texas with player development coach Brian Lonergan and NBA trainer Rafael Barlowe. Sloan proclaimed that this was his most intense off-season regiment of his professional career. We have seen various Pacers players benefit from hard-working off-seasons, Paul George, George Hill, David West, Rodney Stuckey, and C.J. Miles to name a few.

According to the IndyStar, this is what Donald Sloan had to say regarding his training regimen for this off-season, "I've taken it to the next level as far as my training. My mindset is (to prepare for) all these minutes and the opportunity I'm going to get next year."

It would be ideal for Indiana to re-sign Sloan. He is not going to demand much money, he knows the system very well, the development coaches are working with him to improve his game, he is working very hard on his game this off-season, he proved that he can be very productive when given the opportunity to play, and bringing in somebody else for the same price doesn’t bring the assurance of production that re-signing Sloan would bring. The bi-annual exception would be more than enough to get a deal done with Sloan, it’s just up to the Pacers to do it.