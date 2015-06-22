What To Make Of The New Orleans Pelicans

Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors on ending their 40-year championship drought and bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy to the Bay Area.

Unfortunately, the 2014-15 NBA season has come to an end. It is going to be a while before we get to see the NBA back in action. In the meantime, all we can do is predict. Predict the draft, free agency, and of course, predict what's going to happen during the 2015-'16 season.

While there is a lot that can happen over the summer off-season, the New Orleans Pelicans look to improve on their overachieving 2015 season. Losing in the first round of the playoff is not normally a "successful" season, but it's different for the Pelicans.

In an extremely tough Western Conference, it would have been a far-fetched prediction to include the Pelicans in the playoff conversation over the OKC Thunder. Luckily for the Pelicans, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook had a series of injuries that held the Thunder back this season. Still, putting all the credit on luck for the Pelicans isn't fair, simply because Anthony Davis was spectacular. The 22-year-old superstar, yes, he's only 22, made a name for himself by averaging 24.4 points (4th in NBA), 10.2 rebounds (8th in NBA), along with 2.9 blocks (1st in NBA).

An overlooked statistic for Davis this season was his Player Efficiency Rating (PER). For those who don’t know, PER is a detailed statistic to measure individual performance of a player. In simplest terms, it’s an all-in-one rating, which attempts to boil down all of a players' contributions into one number. Davis’ PER of 30.81 was not only the best in the NBA this year; it was the 11th best PER of all-time. Who holds the other top 10 spots?

Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and LeBron James - - multiple times.

Something about Davis that shouldn't be forgotten, he improved on those stats in the playoffs against the world champs. While Golden State swept the Pelicans in four games, the Pelicans put up a flight behind Davis' averages of 31.5, 11 & 3. On top of that, Davis, a 6'10" power forward, shot 88.9 percent from the free-throw line.

What's next for the Pelicans?

While many people believe Monty Williams was wrongly fired due to his close relationship with Davis, along with the backing of a playoff berth, it looks like it may have worked out for the Pelicans. Alvin Gentry can really make the difference. Gentry can make the Pelicans the fastest team in the NBA.

Steve Kerr did bring a lot to the table for the Warriors, but as many know, Gentry brought his style of play to contribute to the Warriors, too. Kerr, as a rookie head coach, needed someone with a good background to assist him this year.

The Pelicans only have six players under contract from next year, which includes Davis, Eric Gordon, Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday. Gordon opting in for $15.5 million doesn’t help the Pelicans for free agency, but Gordon did shoot a career best 45 percent from three this year. He might not be worth $15.5 million at all, but Gentry has a fast, young and talented team to reinvent.

While they might not be ready for another two, three or maybe even four years, we can all appreciate his confidence in his new team. If you haven’t seen his bold statement to Davis yet, here it is.

It’s hard to expect a decline from Davis, and their young core is ready to make improvements. Gentry can help shape his new team to be a contender in the Western Conference. The next big step, unfortunately, is to get through the reigning NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors.