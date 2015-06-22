Karl-Anthony Towns Looks To Be A Lock At No. 1.
Mark Zerof, USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns had his one and only pre-draft workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the NBA Draft this coming Thursday. Pretty much ever since mock drafts were being formed, Towns found himself high on the list. Now, he is the unanimous No. 1 overall pick. Sean Deveney of Sporting News posted an article today reporting that Towns won the Timberwolves over during his visit and workout. 

There were rumors that the Timberwolves were considering Ohio State's D'Angelo Russell with the top pick, but it would make most sense that they took Towns. With Andrew Wiggins, Ricky Rubio, and a continuously improving Zach Lavine, Towns will give them a post presence they have missed since losing Kevin Love. At Kentucky, Towns was limited to strictly scoring from the post, but with all the videos and reports that have been released from his pre-draft workouts, it is evident that Towns can fit the stretch-four position that is so popular in the NBA today. 