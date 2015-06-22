Karl-Anthony Towns Looks To Be A Lock At No. 1.

Karl-Anthony Towns had his one and only pre-draft workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the NBA Draft this coming Thursday. Pretty much ever since mock drafts were being formed, Towns found himself high on the list. Now, he is the unanimous No. 1 overall pick. Sean Deveney of Sporting News posted an article today reporting that Towns won the Timberwolves over during his visit and workout.

There were rumors that the Timberwolves were considering Ohio State's D'Angelo Russell with the top pick, but it would make most sense that they took Towns. With Andrew Wiggins, Ricky Rubio, and a continuously improving Zach Lavine, Towns will give them a post presence they have missed since losing Kevin Love. At Kentucky, Towns was limited to strictly scoring from the post, but with all the videos and reports that have been released from his pre-draft workouts, it is evident that Towns can fit the stretch-four position that is so popular in the NBA today.

In comparison with the draft's other dominant big man, Jahlil Okafor, Towns still has work to do scoring directly from the post, but he will be able to help the Timberwolves tremendously on the defensive end as well. This past season at Kentucky, he averaged 2.3 blocks per game, which does not consider the shots he altered and forced into misses.

Although the Timberwolves have not had the best track record of developing their first-round draft picks, Towns is a player who comes equipped with many different skills. Playing with Kevin Garnett will be a huge boost for Towns -- not only for learning how to play in the NBA but learning to live the every-day life as a professional athlete. Minnesota is quietly building a young and promising team that will compete in the star-studded Western Conference. Adding Towns will be a key move in taking that step.