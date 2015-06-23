Sacramento Kings Have No Interest In Trading DeMarcus Cousins

Even though numerous sources have said all day that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to trade for star player DeMarcus Cousins. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has denied those reports.

Ranadive has said those reports "won't happen" and it sure is a smart move for the Kings to come out and deny those reports.

Cousins had a stellar year for the Kings. He averaged 24.1 points per game and had an average of 12.7 rebounds per game, both career highs. But Cousins has been in a bad mood with the front office. It started when they made the controversial choice firing Mike Malone, who had done a great job with the team and had a good relationship with Cousins. Known for his maturity issues, Malone was one of the first coaches to get to Cousins and help him change as a person. Even with these problems, the Kings should not make the silly choice for trading away Cousins. Cousins has shown promise that he can be special in the league. He has great post moves and showed he can rebound as well.

Cousins wasn't the only King supposedly on the trading block. Reports have Nik Stauskas on the trade block as well. But if there is a chance the Kings trade either of them, it is Stauskas. But Cousins has been the player linked to the most teams, from the Lakers to the Celtics.

The Kings front office has been a mess but they made a good move by refuting the Cousins trade rumors. If anything, the Kings should be actively shopping to move pieces around Cousins. Reports have the Nuggets offering the 8th pick in the draft for Ty Lawson and it may be an offer Sacramento should look at with serious consideration. Lawson would be an upgrade over Darren Collison and would bring added scoring to the Kings and given Cousins a pick and roll partner.

DeMarcus Cousins has been linked to numerous teams and the Kings should focus on building around the growing superstar instead of trading him away. A rare good move by a Kings front office that has been highly criticized.