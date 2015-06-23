Kings Looking to Trade Rudy Gay; Want to Sign Rajon Rondo

The Sacramento Kings have been all over the news recently with the DeMarcus Cousins rumors of whether he will be traded from Sacramento or if he will be staying with the team.

Now, it looks as if there are more rumors swirling around the Kings, this time involving Rudy Gay. Reports from Yahoo have shown that the Kings have put Rudy Gay on the trade block to try and clear cap space.

Rudy Gay will have the second largest contract on the team, behind DeMarcus Cousins, and is expected to make $12.4 million next season. Gay still has two more seasons left on his contract with a player option available for the 2017-18 season.

Rudy Gay is not as talented of a player as he used to be put can be a starter on some teams that have the cap space to take on Gay's contract, but there are not many that can take on his salary.

As for why Gay is on the trade block, it is to sign a big name free agent: Rajon Rondo. Rondo will be a free agent this season following his short stint with the Dallas Mavericks after being traded there by the Boston Celtics, where he publicly quit on the team towards the end of the season.

The Kings have looked at a few point guards to draft, but they also need a power forward or center, so it would seem that the Kings are looking to draft a big man and sign Rajon Rondo in free agency.

Now, it is unsure if trading Rudy Gay will impact if the DeMarcus Cousins situation or if Gay could be packaged together with Cousins and shipped off together.

Draft night is soon approaching and all eyes will be on the Kings for the countless rumors swirling about the organization.