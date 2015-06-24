Monta Ellis Interested In Hawks And Heat In Free Agency

Guard Monta Ellis is going to be an unrestricted free agent after opting out of the final year of his contract with the Dallas Mavericks. His option was worth $8.72 million.

Ellis is targeting the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat in free agency. Ellis and Atlanta were in talks during the free agency of 2013 but could not reach a mutual agreement. Ellis can also be a perfect fit in Miami should Dwyane Wade leave the team this summer.

The Hawks can add firepower with the acquisition of Ellis at the shooting guard position. Kyle Korver led the NBA in three-point shooting percentage last season and Ellis can contribute in that category along with his strong ability to finish at the rim. Ellis averaged 18.9 points and 4.1 assists in his final season with Dallas.

The Hawks' impressive 60-win season that included an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals may have plummeted them into a free agent hot spot. Atlanta asserted their dominance in the Eastern Conference and also held their own against the West with a 22-8 record this past season. These factors all play a role into free agents deciding that they can win in Atlanta.

However, can the possible acquisition of Ellis mean that the Hawks will not re-sign defensive ace DeMarre Carroll? Atlanta also needs to re-sign Paul Millsap during the offseason.