Phoenix Suns Select Sharpshooter Devin Booker with 13th Pick

With the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns selected Devin Booker, shooting guard out of Kentucky.

The two-guard is widely thought of as the draft's best shooter. He is just 18 years old and will not turn 19 until the next NBA season is under way, making him the draft's youngest player. He was projected to go in the top-10 picks of Thursday's draft, but fell to Phoenix at 13.

As a Freshman at Kentucky, Booker averaged 10 points per game in only 21 minutes. He shot 41% from three and over 80% from the line. He draws lots of comparisons to All-star shooting guard Klay Thompson. He should be able to immediately bolster the Suns' three-point shooting, which is a plus considering they ranked in the bottom half of the league in that area last season. However, at just 18 years of age, do not expect Booker to play major minutes his rookie season. He is a raw talent.

This pick might have surprised a few considering the Suns' frontcourt needs, but with bigs Frank Kaminsky, Trey Lyles, and Myles Turner all gone, the Suns took the best player available.

At 6 feet 6 inches, Devin Booker is a true shooting guard with enough size to play some small forward in the NBA. He stands out for his elite shooting stroke. What jumps out at you is the insane amount of shooting guards and small forwards the Suns currently have on the roster. Brandon Knight (RFA), Archie Goodwin, Bogdan Bogdonavic, Gerald Green (UFA), PJ Tucker, TJ Warren, Danny Granger, Reggie Bullock, Marcus Morris, and now Devin Booker. Ten players at those two positions gives you the heavy feel that a trade is on the horizon.

Nonetheless, the Suns should be happy with this pick. Chad Ford had him ranked 10th on his big board, and the second best shooting guard overall. They have nine (!) players age 25 and under on the current roster which makes them one of the youngest teams in the league. Phoenix can now sport its all-Kentucky backcourt of Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Knight, Archie Goodwin, and Devin Booker.

Draft Grade: B+