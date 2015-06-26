Golden State Warriors Select Kevon Looney With Pick 30

"With the 30th pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors select, Kevon Looney, PF from UCLA."

The Warriors came into the draft with a few options. They could go guard, as a future move for when guys like Livingston are finished, or they could have gone big man and get someone with promising talent for the future. The Warriors did just that by drafting Looney.

Standing at 6'9" and 220 pounds, Looney brings a bit of length ability as well as a promising jumper. He's got a 7'3" wingspan to go with a standing reach of 9'2". His form and touch on his shot is real nice and could really help stretch the floor with the Warriors if he can find a spot in the playing time rotation.

This pick is a luxury pick for the Warriors. They're solid in terms of who is up for free agency and they don't have a lot of risk in whoever they take. This writer said they'd take Mccullough, the power forward from Syracuse, but he went 29th, just a pick before the Warriors. This pick makes sense and should be considered an A grade for Golden State. Looney won't be traveling far after college as he's just going up interstate 5 over to the bay area.

Overall, a solid draft by the Warriors who only have 1 pick in this 2015 draft. It should be of note that if and when they trade David Lee, it could come in this second round or off-season. The Warriors will have some room for a player once that happens with Lee and Looney has some real promise on this Warriors team. He'll be able to get a lot of open looks with the way this Warriors team is built. Welcome to the Bay!