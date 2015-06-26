Washington Wizards' Draft Grade & Analysis

The Washington Wizards made some surprise moves in last night's draft. As they were set to pick 19th overall, they were projected to either take Notre Dame point guard, Jerian Grant, or UCLA power forward, Kevon Looney. Instead, as the Atlanta Hawks announced that they would select small forward Kelly Oubre out of Kansas with the 15th pick, fans learned soon after that the Wizards would make a trade to acquire him.

First Round Selection: SF Kelly Oubre Jr., Kansas

At 6'7", 200lbs, Oubre is far from being a finished product. The 19-year old averaged 9.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in his only year as a Jayhawk, but it wasn't a smooth season for him. In the beginning of the year, Oubre was not getting much playing time after head coach Bill Self felt as if he needed to become a better two-way player. He eventually bought in, but still was only limited to 21 minutes per contest.

Although his only year at Kansas was pretty rough, Oubre does have tremendous potential to blossom into a very productive NBA player. He already possesses the ability to shoot from the outside, in which he finished with a 36 percent mark from deep. The Wizards only have one shooter who gets playing time and who can consistently knock down three-pointers in Bradley Beal. With John Wall as the point guard who can penetrate almost at will, having shooters to kick out too is critical in being able to open up the rest of the floor.

Wizards' GM, Ernie Grunfeld, expressed last night on CSNwashington.com about what Oubre will bring to the table for them in the future.

"He gives us something different, something we don't really have. Someone who gets up and down the floor, has a 7-2 wingspan, he can guard both positions," said Grunfeld, alluding to shooting guard as well. "We're not expecting him to come in here next year and take over the program."

The Wizards' are still hopeful that they will be able to retain Paul Pierce as he has been in many rumors that insist he will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. Even if they don't keep Pierce, they still have their core in John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Marcin Gortat that will help carry them to the playoffs as they did this season. Along with the emergence of Otto Porter in this year's playoffs, the Wizards look to take the next step into contending realistically in the Eastern Conference. Since Oubre will have time to develop, it will mean the Wizards' future will continue to be bright.

Second Round Selection: PF Aaron White, Iowa

White was a four-year player at Iowa who averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and also was named First-Team All-Big Ten. Reports have surfaced that the Wizards will send White to Europe for a few years to further develop his game before bringing him on the official roster. At 23-years old, he possesses maturity and leadership qualities that helped Iowa this past season.

Whenever White does join the roster, he could be a stretch four that the Wizards are lacking. Obviously since he will be sent to Europe, the Wizards will probably look to address the hole at stretch four through free agency for a quick fix. Don't let the fact that he is being sent overseas give the idea that White can't play at an NBA level. His athleticism is extremely underrated and he can score from all three levels. At this year's NBA combine, he recorded at a 35-inch vertical which for 6'9" is pretty impressive.

The Wizards used this pick as a win-win situation. They send White overseas for a few years and bring him back when he can be a player who will contribute immediately, or he doesn't end up panning out and they won't have to spend money on him.

Overall Grade: B

Although the trade for Oubre was great when it comes to thinking about the future, the Wizards could have capitalized on Arkansas power forward Bobby Portis slipping in the draft. He would've been able to come in and produce almost immediately at the power forward position whether it would be starting or coming off the bench. Portis has the ability to stretch the floor with his jump shot and the athleticism to get out on the fast break with John Wall. If the Wizards would have drafted Portis with their original 19th pick, their grade would have ended up being an A. However, if they can address the stretch four position in free agency, the Oubre trade is a lot more attractive considering he will be a key contributor in 2-3 years.

The second-round selection was solid overall. Stated earlier, it's a win-win situation with sending White overseas to develop. The only thing is, the Wizards have been known to be a team that send their players overseas and not bring them back. Taking an optimistic view on sending White overseas though, is it allows the Wizards to keep cap space to acquire a solid free agent to come in and help put them at the top of the Eastern Conference.