Phoenix Suns Draft Andrew Harrison, Trade Him To Memphis Grizzlies

It seemed as if the Suns were following suit with the 76ers and the Celtics, drafting all of one position. The Celtics have multiple guards they drafted, the 76ers drafted a bunch more big men. But as we've come to find out, the Suns drafted Andrew Harrison with other intentions in mind. The Suns have sent Andrew Harrison to the Grizzlies for big man Jon Leuer.

This is a nice trade, benefiting both teams. The Grizzlies needed a play-making guard. Andrew Harrison, standing at 6'6" with a 6'9" wingspan, can bring in athletic ability, scoring, and play-making. The Grizzlies didn't have that otherwise. Harrison will be able to come off the bench and provide that hopefully. For the suns, getting anyone who isn't a guard is a plus. They need to solidify some of these picks they have, though. They have loads of young talent and it'll be interesting to see if they make any other moves this off-season because a lot of championship-contending teams could use these players the Suns have.

The Grizzlies already drafted a big man, so it did seem like a bit much to draft Leuer. The Grizzlies are trying to make a few moves and Harrison really could look nice alongside Conley on the court at times. He clearly won't start, at least not yet, but if they can find minutes together, Harrison can play off the ball and knock-down shots, as well as help so play-making getting 3-point shooters open looks.

This is a subtle, but great trade by the Grizzlies. Synergy Sports also said this about Harrison,"Andrew Harrison drew got to the line on 33% of his transition possessions and 25% of his Isos. Adept at drawing fouls off the bounce."

That could be interesting for his success in the league, as guys like Kevin Durant, LeBron, James Harden, all get to the line a lot. Harrison could find money there.