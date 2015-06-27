2015 NBA Draft Recap: Chicago Bulls

Players Drafted : Bobby Portis (22nd overall)

The Good: Chicago selected the best player available, and it turned out to be a great approach. Somehow, Bobby Portis slipped down to the Bulls and they took the best player on the board. Portis adds another big to the Chicago roster and also gives them more scoring. Although he needs more work in the low post, he can score and has a good jump shot. Portis is a player that fits the Bulls mold. He plays hard and can rebound. He can also run the floor well which is a big plus as Fred Hoiberg seeks for a much faster Bulls offense. With aging bigs like Pau Gasol and Joakim Noah, Portis offers some youth in the frontcourt. Don't expect Portis to play much this year unless he proves himself in training camp. He will be behind the likes of Taj Gibson and Pau Gasol, and with Nikola Mirotic seeing an obvious uptick in minutes, Portis may be more of a project than a day one impact player.

The Bad: Although they drafted the best player available, Chicago failed to address a need in a backup point guard and winger. Unless they see Bobby Portis as a winger, Chicago is now likely to try to retain Mike Dunleavy and hope that Tony Snell and Doug McDermott can grow under Fred Hoiberg. This also creates a logjam of players in the frontcourt. The Bulls already have Noah, Gasol, Taj Gibson, and Nikola Mirotic in the frontcourt and now with Portis' arrival, someone has to go. Numerous media reports say that Gibson or Noah could be shopped and it is unlikely you see the Bulls have five big men heading into next season. Portis is a good player and has potential but Chicago needed to fill a hole and they didn't. They had players like RJ Hunter still on the board and chose Portis instead. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in Chicago.

Grade : B+