Pierce's Profound Impact In Washington After Just One Season

Yesterday, Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reported that Washington Wizards small forward Paul Pierce would opt out of his contract to join the free agent market. Starting July 1, Pierce will be able to evaluate various offers from different teams and choose from there where he will most likely end his career. Entering his 18th season in the NBA, there has been rumors that the Los Angeles Clippers will be frontrunners in the Pierce sweepstakes. The Clippers could be the next landing spot for "The Truth" mainly because he and head coach Doc Rivers had tremendous seasons with the Boston Celtics when they were able to capture an NBA title in 2008.

When Wizards' fans found out that Pierce was signing with the team last offseason, there was no expectation for him to come in and average 20+ points per game like he has almost his entire career. Pierce brought the intangibles that the Wizards' were in desperate need of, leadership and playoff experience. The Wizards had a bright future with John Wall and Bradley Beal improving each season, but Pierce had been to the playoffs 11 times prior to joining the Wizards, and that's something you can't teach, you have to experience it.

This was in no way assuming that Pierce's presence would only be felt in the locker room by helping the team through adversity, he is still one of the best players in the league at hitting big shots with the clock winding down. This is another asset that the Wizards did not have before Pierce, they didn't have that one guy they could count on to hit the big shots down the stretch. Pierce provided that for the Wizards and did it with the utmost confidence, like he has his whole career.

Coming into the playoffs last season, the Wizards earned the fifth seed which matched them up against the Toronto Raptors for the first round. Pierce had already put a thorn into the Raptors side last season in the playoffs when he helped the Brooklyn Nets defeat them, again in the first round. Before the series even began, Pierce lit the fire by saying he felt the Raptors did not have the "it" factor that all teams need to succeed in the playoffs.

As he planned, Pierce was hated by everyone in Toronto the minute he walked off the plane, but it was exactly what he needed.

The comments he made about the Raptors sparked a fire under him that would help him play as if he was back in his prime years with Boston. Amid the "Paul Pierce sucks" chants throughout the game, he buried four three-pointers in a 20-point performance to take Game 1 in Toronto. He was also the main reason for the emergence of small forward Otto Porter, who the Wizards drafted with the third pick in the 2013 draft. Porter was playing with a sudden confidence that Pierce gladly encouraged during each game with Toronto. The rest of the series was all about the Wizards led by Pierce's confidence and killer-mentality as they completed the first playoff sweep in franchise history.

In the next series against the conference's top-seeded Atlanta Hawks, Pierce again made his presence felt by posting 19 points and stealing Game 1 at Atlanta. This series would not play out like the one against the Raptors once All-Star point guard John Wall suffered a wrist injury that would keep him out multiple games. The Hawks had too much depth for the Wizards and were able to come away with the series 4-2. In Game 6 to keep with Wizards alive, Pierce hit an impossible shot from the corner as the buzzer sounded to seemingly send the game into overtime, but it was reviewed by officials and reversed due to the ball still being in Pierce's hand when the clock struck 0.0.

Even though the Wizards failed to reach the Conference Finals, where they could have given the Cleveland Cavaliers many match up issues, they did gain valuable experience for the future. The only way to succeed in something is if you first experience failure. The Wizards have done that the past few years in the playoffs, but Pierce taught them how to approach games in crunch time more confidently, and even if he doesn't re-sign with Washington, "The Truth" will always be respected for the fire he helped light for the future.