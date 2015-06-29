Miami Heat Off-Season Outlook

The 2015 NBA Draft has passed and now all the focus shifts to the free agency period. A time that so often gives fans hope heading into the next season or a mere reality check. For the Miami Heat this offseason is one that is unique and perhaps pivotal for the Heat organization moving forward into the 2015-2016 NBA season. Will the fans be given legitimate hope for next season or is a harsh reality check of the power of free agency coming the way of South Beach?

Priorities

The first and most important move the Heat will decide on this offseason is the ongoing negotiating contract of superstar Dwyane Wade. Speculation is mounting and will continue to build up if the Heat and Wade cannot come to an agreement. From the outside, it appears Wade is expecting more money on a contract that will see him finish in Miami. As a guest on NBA Countdown during The Finals, Wade referred to the Heat as “when I was playing in Miami.” Mistake or true indication of where Wade sits?

Guard Goran Dragic is the other main target the Heat requires to become a threat in the Eastern Conference. Riley has expressed confidence that Dragic will remain in Miami.

"But I feel confident that this is where he wants to be. He stated that when we traded for him. He knew how much we gave up for him. And he wants to be here. He let me know that in the exit meeting. And so, beginning on July the first, we'll find out." Indeed we will find out.

The Future

The good news thus far for the Heat is the draft pick of Justise Winslow. The athletic wing has tasted success at Duke and becomes an ideal fit for the Miami Heat in a position that they desperately need to fill. Winslow can either come off the bench or be thrown right into the mix alongside Dragic, Wade, Bosh and Whiteside. What a lineup that would be. Winslow brings undisputed talent to the three-point line of Miami. Expect him to get plenty of open looks with a starting lineup consisting of Wade, Dragic and Bosh.

Further potential targets for the Heat to fill in the mid-range category are Marco Belinelli, Rodney Stuckey, Gerald Green, Caron Butler, Gary Neal or even the much loved James Jones.

The Heat has declined their $1.3 million option to sign Michael Beasley next season and will enter free agency on Wednesday.

From here on

Pat Riley has given the impression that the current crop of free agents with the Miami Heat is the priority.

"We'll sit down and get into a room with 'em. We're very familiar with 'em, they're familiar with us. I do believe they love Miami, they love this franchise, and we can try to make a deal. That's what this is about."

This offseason for the Heat will be intriguing. Particular signings, or lack of, is going to separate the Heat from being a playoff contender or just another Eastern Conference irrelevant. As free agency approaches so does a totally new ball game.