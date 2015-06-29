New York Knicks Frontrunners For Greg Monroe And Arron Afflalo

Yahoo Sports' Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier on Monday that shooting guard Arron Afflalo and power forward Greg Monroe are frontrunners for the New York Knicks as potential free agents. July 1 will be the official day that teams can start negotiating with players on the market.

Monroe will most likely be offered a max contract, as he is one of the best power forwards on the market this summer. The five-year man out of Georgetown averaged a double-double last season with 15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He could be a valuable piece in the triangle offense if the Knicks continue to use it. Monroe isn't the answer for the Knicks at big man to get them to a championship level, but he is a solid second option on any team. At 6'11", he can handle and pass the ball better than many of the other big men in the league.

Afflalo was traded to Portland from Denver mid-way through last season in hopes to give them a push in the playoffs, but that was short-lived after he suffered a shoulder injury that limited him in their opening series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Last season, he averaged 13.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. When healthy, Afflalo is effective on both sides of the floor. He is a very good defender who the Knicks could use to guard the opponent's best player.

It's well-known by now that the Knicks are in desperate need of any good players they can get. Even though these two are not franchise players on the market, they are the type of players you can use to start putting together a contender in the Eastern Conference when paired with Carmelo Anthony. If they are able to sign an above average point guard, the Knicks could have a huge turnaround from last season's debacle.