Memphis Grizzlies Off-Season Outlook

In the 2015 playoffs, the Grizzlies lost to the Warriors in six games after being up 2-1. There is no shame to losing to the eventual champs, and they showed that they are a team that’s to be taken seriously. Their toughness and defense have been their foundation for several years, and it gave the Warriors fits.

The biggest priority for the Grizzlies should be to re-sign Marc Gasol. He, along with Zach Randolph, is the heart and soul of this team. If he returns, Memphis should be among the best in the West once again. If he decides to leave though, his absence will be felt. During the 2014-2015 season, Gasol led the team in points and blocks, and was second in rebounds and assists. Kosta Koufos and Nick Calathes are free agents as well. Neither player is a big priority to re-sign, but they provide solid production off the bench.

Memphis drafted Jarell Martin with the 25th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. Martin should fit right in with the grit n’ grind style the Grizzlies like to play. His strength is in his defense, just like most of the players on the Grizzlies’ roster. This past season, Martin was a First Team All-SEC selection, as he averaged 16.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He needs to improve his three-point shooting, as he only shot 31 percent over his career at LSU.

With their second-round pick, the Grizzlies picked up Andrew Harrison, the point guard out of Kentucky. He should be a capable backup to Mike Conley, and his ability to play off the ball will allow them to play together. Harrison is a solid three-point shooter, a willing defender, and an excellent passer.

Neither of their draft picks will likely contribute much right away, as they may even spend some time in the D-League, but they should see playing time off the bench and be solid pieces going forward.

The core of Conley, Randolph, and Gasol will hopefully stay intact; they’ve played together for several years and have very good chemistry. Vince Carter has been a solid role player at the tail end of his career, and the pickup of Matt Barnes will increase the Grizzlies’ toughness, who are already one of the toughest teams in the NBA. Courtney Lee helps to spread the floor with his shooting, and Jeff Green plays inconsistently, but when he’s playing well, he’s hard to stop.

The most obvious area where the Grizzlies need to improve is their outside shooting. Their lack of outside scoring showed in the Warriors series. There have been trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets to try and acquire Joe Johnson, but those talks seem to have stalled. A few free agents they could purse to help their shooting woes include Gary Neal, Jimmer Fredette, Marco Belinelli, and Jonas Jerebko.

In conclusion, the Grizzlies are in a great place in a tough Western Conference. They need to re-sign Marc Gasol and improve their outside shooting to have a legitimate chance to make the NBA Finals next year.