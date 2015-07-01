Brook Lopez And Thaddeus Young Finalizing Deals To Re-Sign With Brooklyn Nets

As expected by many, both Brook Lopez and Thaddeus Young have agreed to re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Marc Stein of ESPN.

Lopez, who decided to opt out of his contract, will receive a three-year, $60 million deal to remain with Brooklyn. Lopez's contract includes protections should the big man's foot problems resurface, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo reports. Meanwhile, Thaddeus Young will earn a four-year, $50 million deal.

Young, who opted out of his $10.2 million contract, was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves midway through the season in exchange for the aging Kevin Garnett. Brooklyn fell in love with Young’s versatility on offense. The 6-foot-8 power forward can handle the ball like a guard and has the craftiness to finish around the rim.

Young, 27, averaged 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 49.5 percent shooting with Brooklyn. After spending seven seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was traded to the Timberwolves, and after half a season, Young was traded once again, landing in Brooklyn.

Lopez, who has spent his whole career in a Nets uniform, will stay for at least three more years. Despite the big man being injury prone, the Nets plan to move forward with Lopez as their starting center but are considering moving their starting backcourt.

However, playing in 72 games last season while only starting in 44 of them, Lopez, 27, averaged 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds on 51.3 percent shooting. Lopez fell out of favor in Lionel Hollis’ system, as he lost his starting center position to Mason Plumlee.

But, the Nets recently traded Plumlee, meaning Lopez will become a full-time starting center once again.

Now, the question for the Nets is whether they will be able to find trading partners for Deron Williams and Joe Johnson. The Memphis Grizzlies had interest in Johnson, but trade discussions stalled and ultimately fell apart.

The Nets will keep looking for probable trades, but it appears their frontcourt has been settled with Brook Lopez and Thaddeus Young manning it for the next few years.