Boston Celtics Add Amir Johnson, Keep Jerebko

The Boston Celtics have made their first couple moves of free agency. First, they have signed PF Amir Johnson to a two-year, $24 million deal. Johnson played and started for the Toronto Raptors last year averaging 9.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Celtics were also to retain their stretch four, Jonas Jerebko on a two-year, $10 million deal.

Both of these signings were good for Boston considering their lack of depth in the frontcourt. Johnson adds height and athleticism that they needed. Along with Olynyk, Sullinger, Zeller, and Jerebko, Johnson can help the Celtics espeically on the defensive end. He is athletic enough to guard opposing stretch fours and strong enough to take advantage of them offensively. He's coming off of one of his best seasons in his career, and the Celtics hope he will keep it that way.

Jerebko was also a crucial signing for Boston. Considering what they signed him for, it was a good deal for a valuable player. Jerebko brings a lot to the table including the ability to shoot from outside at 6'10". He and Olynyk give the Celtics viable options to stretch the floor for their young and aggressive guards.

He averaged 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds last season, but his numbers improved to 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds once he was traded from Detroit to Boston halfway through the season.

The Celtics had a uprising season last year led by second year head coach Brad Stevens. They were able to make it to the playoffs despite finishing below .500. They ended up being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. Despite being swept, there was still optimism for the Celtics' future. They have a young roster made up of players like Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart, and Evan Turner that provide toughness and scoring ability. Look for the Celtics to improve from last season in hopes to have a deeper playoff run ahead.