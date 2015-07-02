Grizzlies Ink Brandan Wright To Three-Year Deal

Bolstering what should be a powerful frontcourt for the foreseeable future, the Grizzlies agreed to sign free-agent power forward Brandan Wright to a three-year contract worth $18 million Wednesday afternoon, using their mid-level exception to complete the deal.

The 6'10", 210-pounder brings experience, size, and athleticism to a Memphis team attempting to make a deep playoff run come next spring. The seven-year veteran journeyed coast-to-coast in 2014-15, playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns. Over the course of the season, he averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game, playing 19.3 minutes per game in a reserve role.