Grizzlies Ink Brandan Wright To Three-Year Deal

Bolstering what should be a powerful frontcourt for the foreseeable future, the Grizzlies agreed to sign free-agent power forward Brandan Wright to a three-year contract worth $18 million Wednesday afternoon, using their mid-level exception to complete the deal.

The 6'10", 210-pounder brings experience, size, and athleticism to a Memphis team attempting to make a deep playoff run come next spring. The seven-year veteran journeyed coast-to-coast in 2014-15, playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns. Over the course of the season, he averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game, playing 19.3 minutes per game in a reserve role.

While his most productive scoring output came as a member of the Mavericks, as he posted 8.8 points per game before being shipped to Boston as part of the trade which sent disgruntled point guard Rajon Rondo to the Lone Star State, Wright's minutes increased once he arrived in Phoenix, as he averaged 21.5 minutes per game in 40 contests, seven of which he started, proving his ability to be a viable frontcourt option in the league.

Wright shot an admirable 63 percent from the field last season, and his PER (Player Efficiency Rating) stood at 20.44, ranking just outside of the top 20 in the NBA. He improved on his career totals as well, upping his field goal percentage to 61 percent, his points per game to 7.1, his rebounds per game to 3.7, and his blocks per game to 1.0.

Assuming the Grizzlies can convince center Marc Gasol to re-sign, as recent reports have indicated, Wright could arguably become one of the premier frontcourt reserves in the entire league, playing behind longtime power forward stalwart Zach Randolph as well.