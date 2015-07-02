Drapkin: Why Patrick Beverley Should Be A Highly-Coveted Free Agent

HOUSTON, TX -- Patrick Beverley is now an unrestricted free agent in a 2015 offseason full of rumors of players who have hype surrounding their every move. And yet Beverley is not one of those guys.

Multiple teams have supposedly shown interest in Beverley, but the 26 year-old scrapper of a point guard has played like he should be amidst all the ballyhoo. As the man guarding each and every opposing point guard for the Houston Rockets over the past few seasons, in part making up for the lackadaisicall effort shown by star James Harden on D.

Beverley did sustain an injury to his left wrist that left him sidelined from March until the season's end. In 2014, Pat injured that same wrist, but delayed his surgery until after the NBA Playoffs. His wrist injury history could be concerning to teams that are looking at him for his toughness and active hands on defense, but the way Beverley shows his stability and has proved his elite defensive ability should be enough to command serious attention.

Look at Dwyane Wade. He is a major free agent this season. Yet he has a long injury history and has missed a multitude of games over his career. And Wade is still near the center of trade rumors extremely moreso than Beverley.

Pat Beverley also recently tweeted multiple times that his recovery has gone well.

The Lakers drafted Beverley out of Arkansas with the 42nd pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, however never played until he was picked up as a free agent by Houston in January of 2013. The chip on his shoulder provides fuel to the fire that always seems to be burning inside Beverley, who is an active, harrassing defender who frustrates opponents and as a result has developed a reputation for being aa dirty player. But isn't that the kind of player coaches and GMs love to see? And a 6'1" height should be a concerning factor either.

As the starter in 55 of 56 games two straight years as the Rockets' floor general, Beverley has put up very respectable figures in the statistics book. In three years of playing for the Rockets, he has career numbers of 8.9 points per game (10.1 in '14-'15), 3.0 assists per game (3.4 in '14-'15), and 3.5 reboynds per game (4.2 in '14-'15). His offensive competence is not an issue, so Beverley cannot just be considered a downsized version of a defensive specialist like Thabo Sefolosha or Andre Roberson, both of whom were used as defensive stalwarts at the shooting guard slot.

On defense, Beverley shines. His career 1.1 steals per game are a solid start at expanding on how effective and dominant a marker he is. A high work rate of over 30 minutes per contest in each of the last two seasons and a defensive rating of barely over 100 are more like it. And just like with players like Kendrick Perkins, the impact of one's defensive presence can't just be extracted from analytics. Mentality plays an aspect too, and Beverley inflicts fear into the hearts of many opponents of his. But that just may be due to his injuring of Russell Westbrook in the 2014 NBA Playoffs.

All-around skil players like Beverley are valued nowadays in the NBA, especially if they are gritty, high-effort guys who are easy to coach and come out on the court with an edge.

It just seems odd that Beverley is not being considered for a major deal. He'll probably end up as a sixth man following a signing this offseason. And that is why teams should be trying to swoop him up; he is a highly-productive player who comes at a very cost-effective price.

No serious talks or news have yet to appear on Beverly's free agency situation, but surely he will be receiving offers once a few days of free agency have passed and the players expected to be paid higher are sifted through.