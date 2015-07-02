Washington Wizards Announce Summer League Roster

The Washington Wizards have announced the 16 players that they have invited to their summer league camp. The Wizards will make cuts to the list before heading to Las Vegas to participate in the NBA Summer League. Here is the list:

Player Pos. Ht. Ousame Drame C 6-9 Jarrid Famous C 6-11 Traveon Jackson G 6-2 Damion James F 6-7 Orlando Johnson G 6-5 Shawn Jones F 6-8 Halil Kanacevic F 6-8 Scott Machado G 6-1 Toure' Murry G 6-5 Kelly Oubre Jr. F/G 6-7 Jaleel Roberts C 7-0 LaQuinton Roberts F 6-8 Scott Suggs G 6-6 Dez Wells G 6-5 Jalil Wilson F 6-9

Aaron White F 6-9

This list is headlined by first-round pick of this year's draft, Kelly Oubre Jr. Summer league will be a great way for him to get a feel for what the Wizards' system holds for him. Expect for Oubre Jr. to have a big role on this team to prepare him to earn quality minutes during the regular season.

Their second-round pick, Aaron White, will also be participating and will be crucial in his decision to whether to play overseas for a few years before joining the official roster. White would be the prototypical stretch four that the Wizards desperately need, but management has given the sense that White isn't quite ready yet to play in the NBA.

Dez Wells is a popular name on the list that has a realistic chance in getting an invite to training camp and possibly making the final 15-man roster. Wells is a 6'4" combo guard that could very well see a camp invite come his way if he can prove to play some point guard in summer league. He has an NBA-ready body that allows him to finish at the rim through contact. Even though Ramon Sessions is still under contract until the end of next season, the Wizards have shown that they are not turning down potential players to come in and compete for that job.

Another player who will be familiar to fans is Rodrigue Beaubois. Beaubois played four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks before spending the last couple of seasons overseas. He is another option for the Wizards to look at to come off the bench and provide energy and scoring. Out of all the players that were invited to summer league, Beaubois and Wells will have the best chance to get a camp invite.

Toure' Murry and Damion James are two players that have had short stints with the Wizards dating back to last year. Both have a sense for the system and look to prove to head coach Randy Wittman that they belong on the team.

Traevon Jackson is another name that may sound familiar. He is coming out of Wisconsin where he had a successful career. Although he was hurt for the majority of last season, Jackson came back during the NCAA Tournament to help the Badgers advance to the National Title game.

It will be interesting to see who can catch the Wizards' eyes this summer and earn a spot at training camp. Most fans are just worried about Oubre Jr. developing as quickly as possible so he can be ready to contribute to another playoff push next season. The only thing fans now can do is watch and wait.

Stay tuned for summer league results and takeaways.