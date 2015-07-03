Wesley Matthews Offered Four-Year, $64 Million Deal By Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks Still Considered Favorites

Wesley Matthews is recovering from a torn Achilles but that hasn't stopped teams from heavily pursuing his services. The Sacramento Kings have offered Wesley Matthews a four-year, $64 million deal but according to ESPN's Marc Stein the Dallas Mavericks are the favorites in landing Matthews.

Currently the Dallas Mavericks are putting all their chips in on acquiring both DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews with ex-players Tyson Chandler, Monta Ellis and Al-Farouq Aminu signing deals elsewhere.

ESPN's Tim McMahon tweeted out Thursday afternoon that the Dallas Mavericks are optimistic Wesley Matthews, at least a couple of days before making a decision, wants to be here with DeAndre Jordan and Chandler Parsons.

Mavs anticipated that the Kings would meet Wes Matthews' asking price of at least $15 million a year, but they hope he'll choose to come to Dallas for less in part due because of no state income tax in Texas.

Sacramento Kings struck a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in clearing cap space in their pursuit of Wesley Matthews that calls for the 76ers to absorb the contracts of Carl Landry and Jason Thompson. This goes along with Sacramento's 2014 first-round pick, and Nik Stauskas to help the Kings take their cap space past the $15 million threshold this summer.

Grantland‎.com's Zach Lowe also reported that to complete the trade, Philadelphia also will receive a protected future first-round pick from the Kings while agreeing to swap picks with Sacramento in the first round of two other future drafts. It's believed that Philadelphia also will send the rights to at least one player it has already drafted ‎to Sacramento as part of the transaction.

It's very possible Wesley Matthews will wait to make a decision until he gets a sense of what DeAndre Jordan's decision will be. DeAndre Jordan is said to make a decision 'quickly' so Matthews' decision may follow shortly after.