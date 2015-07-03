Patrick Beverley Accepts Four-Year Deal To Remain In Houston

Moments after agreeing to re-sign Corey Brewer, the Houston Rockets have reached an agreement with guard Patrick Beverley on a four-year, approximately $25 million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

Beverley’s deal is reportedly $18 million guaranteed through the first three seasons and $5 million unguaranteed in the fourth and final season.

“I'm excited I'll be back with the Rockets,” Beverley said. “To get this type of deal, I never thought about this. I'm excited. Now we can finish what we started and get a championship.”

Retaining the core players has been Houston’s number one priority. Beverley was a restricted free agent who, just like Brewer, was drawing plenty of interest from the Sacramento Kings. In fact, Alex Kennedy of BasketballInsiders.com reported that Beverley was in advanced talks with the Kings, but he ultimately chose to return to Houston where he helped them win 56 games this past season.

Beverley, the 42nd pick in the 2009 NBA draft, was signed by the Rockets in 2012 after spending time in the D-League, and the 26-year old slowly crawled his way into a starting role with the team once proving to be a defensive ace.

Unfortunately, Houston missed his defensive presence during the 2015 playoffs, as Beverley sat out with a wrist injury. In back-to-back seasons, Beverley, 26, has played 56 games and started in 55 of them. This season he averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals.

With Beverley and Brewer secured, the Rockets can turn their attention to the LaMarcus Aldridge sweepstakes. Houston is still in the race but will need to complete a sign-and-trade should Aldridge choose to sign with them.

Josh Smith also remains another key Houston free agent that the team may look to re-sign, but he has yet to draw interest from the Rockets.