Thunder Top Kaminsky, Hornets in Opening Summer League Contest Behind Christon, Gaines

ORLANDO, FL -- Semaj Christon had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Frank Gaines added 17 as the Oklahoma City Thunder topped the Charlotte Hornets on the opening day of NBA Summer League action.

On a wonderful Fourth of July, multiple high draft picks made their NBA debuts. Frank Kaminsky of the Hornets shined, putting a solid double-double on his stat line, as he had 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Aaron Harrison added solid production, finishing with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists coming off the bench for Patrick Ewing.

The Thunder had a prospect of their own record a double-double, as Semaj Christon finished with 14 points and 10 assists, along with 5 rebounds. Frank Gaines, an IPFW product, finished with 17 points in 26 minutes of action. Mitch McGary added 8 points and 13 boards, and Dakari Johnson had 7 and 11.

This contest was as even as it could get, with Oklahoma City besting Charlotte by two points after making a small fourth-quarter comeback. The Thunder outscored the Hornets by six in the final period to take the victory. Kaminsky missed a tough last-second shot from the right corner that would have sent this one into OT.

Former Duke guard Quinn Cook did not play much for OKC, but hit a midcourt buzzer-beater at the first quarter's end to knot the game up at 17. Those three points could have technically been a deciding factor.

Kaminsky definitely stole the show in the second half, scoring 15 of his 19 in the third quarter. He grabbed Hornets Summer League Head Coach Patrick Ewing's attention.

"He played a great game," said Ewing. Kaminsky also showed his versatility on the floor, hitting 4 of 8 from beyond the three-point line. On that, "I think that's great," Ewing added. "It's definitely going to open up the floor."

While the performance of the Indiana Hoosier will grab all the headlines, Semaj Christon played probably the best of anyone. Besides, Kaminsky went scoreless in the game's final stage.

"He was confident, he scored some important points for us and at the same time he was sharing the ball and playing the right way," said Oklahoma City Summer League Head Coach Darko Rajakovic.

Charlotte takes on the Memphis Grizzlies at 3 PM ET on Sunday, while Oklahoma City gets some rest and will take the court against the Magic Blue on Monday at 3.