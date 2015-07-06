Wizards Have Put Together The Perfect Off-Season

To most Washington Wizards' fans, this off-season wasn't the main focus considering next summer they will make their run for the 2014 MVP, Kevin Durant. As the Wizards have shown though, that doesn't mean they will just go through the motions this upcoming season, as they are still trying to become a consistent contender in the Eastern Conference.

What kick-started this off-season was when Paul Pierce agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. The decision wasn't shocking considering that Pierce is from the Los Angeles area and head coach Doc Rivers is who Pierce won a championship with in Boston, but Wizards' manangement was getting the feeling that Pierce would stay in Washington because of how he performed last season. He was the perfect player for the Wizards and their situation last season, a champion who had unlimited playoff experience. With such a young roster, Pierce boosted the Wizards' confidence and swagger going into the playoffs to help them complete the first sweep in franchise history against the Toronto Raptors. Although he has left, his impact will continue to help the Wizards, especially next season.

With Pierce's departure, all eyes turn to Otto Porter, who just completed his second season in the NBA. The third overall pick in the 2013 draft hadn't exactly lived up to the potential the Wizards' thought he possessed when they drafted him, but once Pierce arrived, it was evident that Porter's confidence started showing. It was most noticeable in the playoffs after Pierce was moved to play stretch power forrward, which put Porter at small forward. For the playoffs as a whole, Porter averaged 10.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, a huge increase in both categories since he was drafted.

Last season's success should prepare Porter for a starting role this season, but the Wizards still needed depth at small forward. They acted on that depth quickly after Pierce's decision. The Wizards sent a future second-round pick to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Jared Dudley, a sharp-shooting veteran heading into his 10th season. Dudley is no Pierce, but he brings the same intangibles to the table, which is being a great leader in the locker room with every team he has played for. For the Bucks last season, he averaged 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent from three.

Since Dudley opted in with the Bucks before being traded, his contract with the Wizards will only be for next season, leaving them open to pursue Durant with the most money they can. Joining the core of John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Marcin Gortat was something Dudley included on his Twitter announcing he would join the Wizards:

DC!!!! Glad to be a Wizard!!! Ive always been a huge fan of @JohnWall and Beal!! And I'm back my guy @MGortat! Just wanna help anyway I can — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) July 3, 2015

The Dudley signing helped the Wizards both with leadership and outside shooting, but besides he and Beal, there is almost no other options to provide a three-point threat. The Wizards took care of that. They went out and signed Gary Neal to a one-year, $2.1 million contract.

Neal is another sniper from long range who was an important part of the Spurs' teams during their championship runs. Though Neal wasn't one of the most coveted free-agents, he is another veteran that has playoff experience and will be a huge piece in coming off the bench next season. He played the majority of last season with the Charlotte Hornets after being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves where he averaged 9.6 points off the bench.

The Wizards are a stretch power forward away from having the perfect off-season, as it pertains to their needs for the present and future. Former Indiana Pacers' power forward David West is now on the market and is rumored to be choosing between the Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, and San Antonio Spurs as to who he will join for next season. West has made it clear money doesn't matter, playing for a contender does. The fact that the Wizards are now in the conversations from free-agents as realistic contenders has shown how far they have come in developing into a great team. If West were to sign with Washington, it would put them into the conversation of contending not only for an Eastern Conference championship, but the NBA title.

Next season looks extremeley bright for the Washington Wizards. Signing two veterans for one-year deals mean that their contracts will be off the books next summer, which is exactly what the Wizards needed. For an off-season where they were expected to not acquire anyone because of their desire to save in efforts to pursue Durant, GM Ernie Grunfeld may have had the best off-season of his career by putting together a contender now, and for the future.