Washington Wizards Sign Alan Anderson To One-Year, $4 Million

The Washington Wizards and former Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Alan Anderson have agreed to a one-year $4 million deal. The Wizards used their mid-level exception on Anderson, which they planned on using for David West before he signed with the San Antonio Spurs.

Last year for the Nets, Anderson averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 assists while shooting just under 35 percent from three. Coming into this off-season the Wizards were sorely lacking players who could make shots from long distance, with the exception of Bradley Beal. With the signings of Jared Dudley, Gary Neal and now Anderson, this gives the Wizards numerous perimeter options off the bench.

Anderson had a strong showing in the Nets' opening playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks averaging 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while knocking down 40 percent of his three-point attempts. Along with Neal, Anderson will be valuable for the Wizards when they come in off the bench.

The Wizards have had a great off-season thus far, but they still are missing a stretch four. It is evident by their signings that they want to adjust to how the game is played today and go with smaller, faster lineups. With their mid-level exception now gone, Drew Gooden looks to be the player who they will re-sign to address the hole at stretch four. Even though he is a liability defensively, Gooden knows head coach Randy Wittman's system and shot a blistering 46 percent from three in the playoffs last season.

The best strategy for the Wizards is to surround point guard John Wall with the most three-point shooters as they can so driving lanes open. The Wizards have done exactly that, all the while keeping the players they have signed to one-year deals. The Wizards team this upcoming season will be better than last year's and they have done so by being active in free agency, all while organizing cap space for next year in their pursuit of Kevin Durant.