Phoenix Suns 2015 NBA Summer League Preview and Analysis

Roster:

Alex Len-

After starting over half the games for the Phoenix Suns last season, Alex Len is back in Vegas. The former 2013 top-five pick should have a huge performance this summer considering he has two years of experience under his belt. He averaged six points and six rebounds last season but showed off an array of moves that perhaps not even the Suns organization knew he possessed. Maybe the myth of three-point sniper Alex Len is true, too.

"Corner threes. You'll probably see me take a few in Summer League." Alex Len

The Suns have huge hopes for Alex Len and hope he gives them something to be excited about this summer.

T.J. Warren-

T.J. Warren is another name that should be able to dominate Summer League competition. This man can score the ball. Simple. In nine D-League games last season, he averaged 28 points per game on over 50 percent shooting from the field. With Marcus Morris, Danny Granger, and Reggie Bullock being dumped to Detroit, the second-year man out of NC State will have a much larger role with the team this season, and he will use Summer League to show the Suns he deserves it.

Archie Goodwin-

Archie Goodwin is entering his third season in the league and has shown flashes of potential. He is oozing with athleticism and can jump through the roof, although he is a bit out of control. At just 20 years old, he is still raw, but being in the league for two years already, it is expected that he makes a jump in production this season. He too should have no problem putting up big numbers in the Summer League.

Devin Booker-

Devin Booker was the 13th overall pick in last month's NBA Draft. The Suns are really high on this sweet-shooting 18-year-old rookie, and rightfully so. He could be the team's primary back-up shooting guard come October. Suns fans cannot wait to see his shooting stroke in the Summer League considering they ranked in the bottom half of the league in three-point shooting last season.

The Others-

Alec Brown was a second-round pick of the Suns in 2014, and he has a solid chance at making the roster this time around. He is a 7'1" power forward with projected range to the three-point line.

Jerel McNeal played some back-up point guard last season for the Suns after the Dragic trade. His contract is not fully guarenteed so he will need to make a big impact this summer for the Suns to keep him on the roster.

Mike James was just added to the Suns summer league roster this morning. He went undrafted in 2012 and played three seasons overseas and will now try and make the jump to the NBA.

Josh Harrellson also has NBA experience playing for the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and Detroit Pistons. He is from Kentucky and may be able to sneak into an NBA roster somewhere.

Schedule-

July 11: Suns - Wizards (3 PM)

July 12: Suns - Rockets (1:30 PM)

July 14: Suns - Jazz (4:30 PM)

Playoff Tournament starts July 16

Analysis-

The Suns have four projected regular season rotation players on the Summer League team which might be more than any other team not named the Philadelphia 76ers, and that is a plus. Every single draft pick from the 2013, 2014, and 2015 draft is on board for the Suns (Aside from Bogdan Bogdanovic who is playing overseas).

"Trying to win the whole thing," Archie Goodwin said about what his focus is this year. "Last year we didn't play as good as we should have."

With T.J. Warren and Alex Len leading the charge, and Goodwin and Booker not too far behind, look for the Suns to make a deep run in this year's tournament style playoffs. The Suns have not made the playoffs in five years and have not won a championship in the history of the franchise, not that it means much but it would be a great sight of joy for Suns fans to see the team bolster the Summer League trophy, and they have a great shot.