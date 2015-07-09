Jeremy Lin, Charlotte Hornets Agree To Two-Year Deal

Jeremy Lin will be joining the Charlotte Hornets after a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. The five-year player out of Harvard made the announcement on his official Facebook page.

“Going into my first true free agency as an NBA player this off-season, the one thing that mattered to me the most was finding a team that would be a good fit for me. I wanted to be on a team where I would be able to play freely and truly play the game I love with joy again. That has always been the most important thing to me. After a LOT of prayer and long discussions with family and friends, I wanted to personally let you guys know I’ll be joining the Charlotte Hornets.”

Lin continued by thanking the Lakers and talking about his future with Charlotte.

Lin, 26, will be a tremendous fit for the Hornets who have been searching for help at the backup point guard slot. He figures to play behind Kemba Walker while Brian Roberts will continue to serve as a third string point guard. Lin could provide the team with solid play making and scoring off the pine.

This will be the first free-agent signing by the Hornets this offseason. They did, however, make a significant move before free agency started by dealing Gerald Henderson and Noah Vonleh to the Portland Trail Blazers for Nicolas Batum.

Lin’s deal with the Hornets will be for two years, worth $4.2 million which is the bi-annual exception.

The Hornets will become Lin’s fifth team in six seasons. While spending the 2011-2012 season with the New York Knicks, Lin had a break through year and earned big bucks from the Houston Rockets the following season.

After two seasons with Houston, he was traded to the Lakers as part of a salary dump type deal. Lin averaged 11.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals as a member of the Lakers this past year. He earned 30 starts and played a total of 74 games. Although with the emergence of Jordan Clarkson and the selection of D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers had no intentions of re-signing Lin.

The Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, and New York Knicks also had interest in Jeremy Lin.