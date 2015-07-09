Drew Gooden Heading Back to DC on One-Year Agreement

WASHINGTON, DC -- The Washington Wizards were able to keep one of their role player veterans this offseason. Drew Gooden has agreed to return to the team on a one-year deal for the 2015-2016 season. A reported sum of $3.3 million over the 2015-2016 season is what Gooden will make, not bad for a 13-year veteran.

Gooden has spent the last two seasons in DC with the Wizards, helping oversee the transition from young re-building team to energetic, youthful playoff team over the two-year span. He is considered a power forward-center and played the third big man role for Washington in 2014-2015, backing up Nene and Marcin Gortat.

In 2014-2015, Gooden played 16.9 minutes per game, starting 7 of his 51 appearances. He finished the season with averages of 5.4 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, and 1.0 assist per game.

A member of 10 different organizations over his 13-year career, the 6'10", 33 year-old Gooden is best known for the four years he spent starting at the 4 in Cleveland beside LeBron James. He holds career averages of 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards had Paul 'The Truth' Pierce depart to Los Angeles and former coach Doc Rivers' Clippers, but they have made some great small moves to polish the roster into a refined squad with a mix of mentoring veterans and exciting, high-potential youngsters.

Washington has so far acquired Jared Dudley in a trade from Milwaukee. They had to just exchange a second-round pick in exchange for the former Boston College Eagle, who has one year left on his current contract. Next, the team signed coveted doyen Gary Neal to a one-year deal. And then Alan Anderson was also added to a one-year deal.

Sense a pattern here?

The Wiz are signing players to one-year deals in order to prepare for a cap unload in pursuit of 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant, the OKC Thunder's current small forward who is a native of DC. Washington is going all out in this chase, and therefore wants to make sure they have as much flexibility salary-wise come next summer.

These veteran deals will also be great in maturing the young players on this team like Otto Porter Jr., who will have to step in and replace Pierce. It is up tothe Wizards how they play out this season before KD is on the market.

Hopefully for them, following the whole DeAndre Jordan situation, OKC General Manager Sam Presti won't lock Durant in the Saw basement until deals can be made official.