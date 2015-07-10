Lance Thomas Agrees to Re-Sign with New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NY -- Lance Thomas will be returning to the Knicks for the 2015-2016. New York and the 27 year-old Brooklyn native agreed on a one-year, $1.6 million contract Thursday evening.

Thomas was traded to Derek Fisher's team in January 2015 in the three-team deal that sent Dion Waiters from Cleveland to Oklahoma City and Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith to Cleveland from New York. In the 40 games Thomas played in the remainder of the year with the Knicks, he started in 24, averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in 26.0 minutes.

While his offensive game can be a solid weapon at times, Thomas is more known for his high-effort hustle-style defending. He averaged 0.7 steals per game as a power forward for the Knicks, and his game can only improve, as he will continue playing for his second legendary coach. Thomas was a Blue Devil for four seasons under Duke University's Mike Krzyzewski, and now is staying in the organization for which Bulls and Lakers legend Phil Jackson works in the front office.

The 6'8", 225-pound forward got a recent second NBA chance in 2014-2015, as after multiple seasons of switching up and down between New Orleans and the NBA Developmental-League, he was forced to go play for the Foshan Dralions in China for the 2013-2014 season. OKC gave him a contract, and after his sending to New York, warranted himself a deal until the year's end, and now a one-year deal worth $1.6 million.

New York has struggled to lure in big free agents the past two offseasons, except for the re-signing of superstar combo forward Carmelo Anthony. This summer, the team struck out on LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Love, DeAndre Jordan, and loads of other top-market free agents.

The under-the-radar signings Jackson and the front office are making will get the Knicks from out of the cellar's bottom, but will in no way produce a playoff-ready team. Arron Afflalo, Robin Lopez, Derrick Williams, and Kyle O'Quinn are a good core group of guys to start pairing with 'Melo, but another star is needed to make the stars align at Madison Square Garden.

With Thomas now locked up for next season, the forward slots look to be full in depth for the upcoming 2015-2016 campaign.