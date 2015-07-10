Caron Butler Agrees to Two-Year, $3 Million Deal with Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA -- The Sacramento Kings bringing mid-level veteran free agents to town has been a constant this offseason. Add Caron Butler to the list.

Reports Friday afternoon indicated that Butler would be signing a two-year deal with the team worth $3 million. There is a player option for Year 2.

Butler, a veteran 35 year-old swingman standing at 6'7", played last season for the Detroit Pistons, starting in 21 games of his 78 total appearances. Alongside Brandon Jennings, Andre Drummond, Greg Monroe, and crew, the former UConn Huskies star finished the year with 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He shot 40.7% from the field.

Known more for his early NBA days with the Washington Wizards, Butler once upon a time was a top scorer, netting 20.8 points per game in the 2008-2009 season. Caron has also upped his three point shooting clip to the upper 30s to mid 40s percentage-wise.

He holds career averages of 14.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, and 2.3 assists per game. This is over the course of a career spanning 13 seasons and on eight different teams' rosters.

Butler can now be considered more of a finesse scorer and stalwart defender on role player minutes. He played 20.8 minutes per game in 2014-2015, and averaged 1.0 steal per 36 minutes.

The Kings are in need of a revamping following an abysmal 2014-2015 campaign. While the team was unable to ink a deal with one of the major free agent big men on the market this offseason, they have made some solid low-key signings that will boost the outcome in Sacramento for the upcoming season.

Caron will also help provide stability in this combustible Kings locker room. The team has some personalities that will certainly clash and flare, such as the egos of DeMarcus Cousins and new free agent signee Rajon Rondo, as well as the intense nature of newly-inked point man Patrick Beverley.

The team also drafted Willie Cauley-Stein with the 6th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.