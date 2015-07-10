The Evolution Of Aaron Gordon

The Orlando Magic have built a young, but competitive team. This team starts with three young talents: Elfrid Payton, Aaron Gordon, and Mario Hezonja. Payton and Gordon were members of the squad last season, and Hezonja was grabbed in the first round of this year's NBA Draft.

Last season, Gordon had some injury struggles. He broke a bone in his foot, and really struggled to get healthy during the season. He played in 47 games averaging 5 points a game and 3 rebounds, on 44% shooting from the field and 27% from three. His goal going into the off-season was to get healthy and stronger. He seems to have done that as going into summer league he looked larger and more explosive.

We'll be looking at how his game has changed so far during this off-season.

As seen here, Gordon uses a behind-the-back dribble to get just enough space off his defender to get up his mid-range shot. This mid-range jumper can be a huge key for him next season as he is quick and explosive enough to get by defenders, but also has nice form on his shot.

In this clip you see two things. The first is that his three-point shot is pure. His form is good, his shot stays the same as he shoots and it's on balance. Now, it's obviously only 1 clip, but he did this throughout the summerball play. His shot stayed consistent and looked good coming off screens and dribble.

The second thing is his finishing ability. He's creative in how he finishes, and his dribbling ability should become his go-to when he is playing against better competition.

Summerball is a small sample size for players, especially young talents. But, the good news for Orlando fans are that they have a solid group of young players that are ready for action. This trio of Payton, Gordon, and Hezonja can be deadly in just a couple of years. Cheers to Orlando basketball.