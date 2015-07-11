Seth Curry Starts Vegas Summer League With 30-Point Performance

The Las Vegas Summer League tipped-off yesterday with a game that included the match-up between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans were able to come away with a 101-89 victory much because of the performance they got from Seth Curry. Little brother of NBA champion and this year's MVP award Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, there are definitely some similarities in the two brothers' games.

Curry finished yesterday tallying 30 points (shooting 9-of-17 from the field), four assists, and two steals in 30 minutes of play. Curry also went 10-for-11 from the free-throw stripe. He scored in a variety of ways, but like Stephen, Seth is an excellent shooter when pulling up off-the-dribble. He also used pump fakes throughout the course of the contest that created open shots for himself. However unlike Stephen, Seth will pump fake and take a dribble in for a mid-range shot, whereas Stephen usually side dribbles for a three-point shot.

New head coach Alvin Gentry has made it clear that he would like to play an up-tempo pace next season, so in summer league, the team is experimenting with that type of style. It tremendously benefits Curry's game because he is most effective when pulling up during fast-break opportunities.

Curry is playing for the Pelicans in summer league hoping to receive an invitation to training camp. After going undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft, Curry has played a total of four games for three different teams. He has spent the majority of his career in the D-League where he is a two-time All-Star with the Santa Cruz Warriors and Erie BayHawks. With his stellar performance yesterday, all eyes will be tuned in on him again today as the Pelicans face the Dallas Mavericks in their second summer league game. If Curry continues his hot-streak, the Pelicans will almost be forced to invite him to camp for a chance to provide scoring depth at the point guard position.

Here are highlights of Curry's performance yesterday: