Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Philadelphia 76ers In Day 2 Of Summer League

Jordan Clarkson led the way again with 19 points as the Lakers closed out their first win of the Summer League with a 68-60 advantage. D'Angelo Russell came up firing. While only hitting 4 of 15 jumpers, Russell totaled 14 points and 8 rebounds. He also facilitated quite well.

Here you'll see a sweet pass Russell gave to ignite a fast-break and the second one had a bit of Rondo into it with a fake and a shovel pass for a three. These are the types of plays you'll get with Russell. You'll get flashy, no-look, but quality passes to set up teammates very few point guards can do in the league. His offensive game still was lacking just a bit but the thing about Russell's offensive game is that it's clear he's a pro. He's getting shots he wants they just have to go down.

Clarkson showed off yet again and should have Laker fans excited.

Clarkson's ability to take guys one on one will be a go-to for him. If the Lakers use Clarkson and Russell together at times then it could be a really deadly combo because you have to honor shooters and Russell and Clarkson are very good at creating for themselves.

One big thing to notice was how Larry Nance Jr. played. In 27 minutes, Nance scored 8 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. He also had a MONSTER block on Okafor.

This should have been an easy layup by Okafor. His spin got by his defender and would have been an easy layup as well as a nice move but the help defense by Nance Jr. was great. He has shown intensity and aggressiveness on the boards and on defense.

Jahlil Okafor did total 19 points and 11 rebounds in the game, and with news coming about Joel Embiid missing time, Okafor is primed to step up big time.

If you aren't excited about this Lakers team or at least the promising future then you should be. Even if you aren't a Lakers fan or despise them, you should watch Clarkson and Russell this summer. They're both play-makers and make basketball fun. Few players make basketball a beautiful sport and them two surely can be impact players in the future.

It was fun for this writer to watch Okafor. Okafor was a blast watching in college and he seems to just make the right decisions. He doesn't force a lot of shots, and stays within his game. A lot of people talk about players especially this young and how they sometimes get out of their game and comfort zone. Okafor doesn't seem to do that.

Other performers were Black with 7 points and 6 rebounds for the Lakers, and Jackson with 15 points for the 76ers.

The Lakers got a win, even though it doesn't mean anything. They looked a bit more fluid in this one compared to in day 1.