Takeaways From Wizards' First Two Summer League Games

Entering the Las Vegas Summer League session this summer, the Washington Wizards had a number of prospects that had a realistic chance to get an invitation to training camp. During summer league play, NBA teams' first priority isn't particularly to win every game, but to see how their potential players, especially their draft picks, are adjusting to the NBA game while playing in a pro-style system. The Wizards are 0-2 thus far with one game remaining on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks. Here are some takeaways from the first two games:

Performance of the draft picks:

First-round pick Kelly Oubre Jr. was the most anticipated player on the Wizards' roster for the summer league. Draft analysts had Oubre Jr. being an extremely raw prospect with tremendous upside. He hasn't disappointed Wizards fans with his first two performances even though they were both in losing efforts. Averaging 19 points and nine rebounds in the first two games most likely exceeded expectations of not only fans, but the Wizards' coaching staff that Oubre Jr. could adjust to the game as quickly as he has. 

One part of Oubre Jr.'s game that has stuck out is his aggressiveness on both sides of the ball. Coming into the draft, it was obvious that he possessed a skilled offensive game but even at Kansas, head coach Bill Self had to limit his minutes early in the year to prove a point that he must play defense as well. Oubre Jr. has played solid on-ball and off-ball defense in the Wizards' two games so far. One example of what Oubre Jr. brings to the table for the future is plays like he had in their most recent game against the D-League Select: