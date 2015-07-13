Takeaways From Wizards' First Two Summer League Games

Entering the Las Vegas Summer League session this summer, the Washington Wizards had a number of prospects that had a realistic chance to get an invitation to training camp. During summer league play, NBA teams' first priority isn't particularly to win every game, but to see how their potential players, especially their draft picks, are adjusting to the NBA game while playing in a pro-style system. The Wizards are 0-2 thus far with one game remaining on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks. Here are some takeaways from the first two games:

Performance of the draft picks:

First-round pick Kelly Oubre Jr. was the most anticipated player on the Wizards' roster for the summer league. Draft analysts had Oubre Jr. being an extremely raw prospect with tremendous upside. He hasn't disappointed Wizards fans with his first two performances even though they were both in losing efforts. Averaging 19 points and nine rebounds in the first two games most likely exceeded expectations of not only fans, but the Wizards' coaching staff that Oubre Jr. could adjust to the game as quickly as he has.

One part of Oubre Jr.'s game that has stuck out is his aggressiveness on both sides of the ball. Coming into the draft, it was obvious that he possessed a skilled offensive game but even at Kansas, head coach Bill Self had to limit his minutes early in the year to prove a point that he must play defense as well. Oubre Jr. has played solid on-ball and off-ball defense in the Wizards' two games so far. One example of what Oubre Jr. brings to the table for the future is plays like he had in their most recent game against the D-League Select:

While he has shown signs of being a special player for the future, there has also been plays that has proved his immaturity, which is expected from a rookie not to mention during summer league. Through two games, Oubre Jr. is 1-for-12 from the three-point line. Three-point shooting was one of his strongest assets coming out of college, but the adjustment to the three-point line in the NBA takes time to adjust for most rookies.

During the game against the D-League Select when the Wizards were down by 20 at one point, Oubre Jr. showed no signs of giving up as he began to rigorously attack the basket and get to the free throw line, another stat that he would like to improve only making 64.7 percent of his attempts.

All in all, Oubre Jr. has played very well so far in their summer league games. With only one game remaining, look for him to have another big game to build the anticipation of his official debut in official training camp.

Aaron White, the second-round selection for the Wizards, hasn't played well at all. There wasn't expectations for White like there was for Oubre Jr. coming into summer league play, but the Wizards hoped that he could impress them enough to earn a camp invite and potentially add depth to their bench filling the role of a stretch four.

In the two games, White is averaging just three points and five rebounds. Shooting hasn't been pretty for White to say the least as he is shooting just 23 percent from the field. In regards to being a stretch four, the couple attempts that he had in the game against the D-League Select failed to even hit the rim.

One positive aspect of White's game that has been noticed is his athleticism. His energy and aggressiveness going for rebounds has paid off and given him something to be confident about, including a strong put-back dunk in the first game against the Phoenix Suns. Judging from his play in the first two games, White will likely miss out on a camp invite barring an unbelievable performance in their game tomorrow. So his next destination will bring him overseas to polish his game before coming back in attempt to make an NBA roster.

Disappointments:

Disappointment hit before summer league games even began when Dez Wells injured his thumb during the last day of mini-camp. After their first game in which Wells didn't participate, he was ruled out for the remainder of summer league after his injury was upgraded to a severely sprained thumb. Wells had a good chance of earning a camp invite if he was able to show the Wizards' staff that he could play some minutes at point guard. Because of his injury, Wells more than likely won't receive the invite he had been working for, but it is realistic that Wizards' fans could see him suit up next summer for them and still have a good chance of making the final roster.

Although, as stated earlier, wins aren't the most important thing during summer league, it is still disappointing that the Wizards have lost both games. Especially during their second game where there were spurts that the effort level was extremely low as the D-League Select had numerous uncontested fast-break lay-ups. In summer league, coaches expect maximum amount of effort from their guys considering they are battling for job opportunities. After the game, summer league coach Howard Eisley responded to a question about bright spots for the Wizards and after a long pause he said, "We got to keep working hard and keep playing."

Biggest Surprise:

The biggest surprise has hands-down been the play of center Jarrid Famous. He is averaging 15.5 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting just under 67 percent from the field. Along with Oubre Jr., Famous has helped pretty much carry the Wizards thus far in summer league. In the game against the D-League Select, Famous finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds shooting 11-for-12 from the free-throw line:

His ability to run the floor and rebound at an alarming rate are forcing the Wizards to invite him to training camp. The Wizards are expected to do a sign-and-trade sometime this off-season with their big man Kevin Seraphin, which leaves a spot open that Famous could possibly get a chance to earn. Famous' physicality has been been proven when he rips down an offensive rebound and finishes with contact. Wizards' fans can expect Famous to get an invite to camp if he continues to have a strong showing during the remainder of summer league.

Scott Machado has also had a solid showing this summer as he is averaging 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Although Machado more than likely won't receive an invite to training camp simply because the Wizards are set at point guard, it won't be surprising if he gets interest from another NBA team.

The Wizards have their third summer league game tomorrow against the Dallas Mavericks as they look to get their first win. Depending on the results, they will wait and see who they will face in the first-round of the championship bracket.