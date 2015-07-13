Jameer Nelson Agrees to Re-Sign With Nuggets on 3-Year Deal

Jameer Nelson will remain a Denver Nugget for the next three seasons. It was announced today via ESPN sources that the veteran guard would re-sign with the team on a three-year, $13.5 million deal. He originally opted out of his contract to become a free agent. Nelson came to the Nuggets in a trade with the Boston Celtics in the 2014-15 season.

Nelson will look to make Denver a new niche for him late in his career. He was an extremely efficient shooter with the Orlando Magic from 2004-2014. Nelson spent spent time with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2014-15 season before getting traded to Boston. He originally signed a two-year, $5.6 million deal with the Mavs last summer. He played 23 games for Dallas and averaged 7.3 PPG and 4.1 APG.

Nelson was traded to the Celtics in December. He was sent to Boston along with Jae Crowder, Brandan Wright, a 2015 first-round pick 2016 second-round pick, and a $12.9 million trade exception. Dallas received Rajon Rondo and Dwight Powell. Nelson played in six games for the Mavs and averaged 4.8 PPG and 5.5 APG.

Jameer will be able to mentor a rising point guard in Ty Lawson in Denver. Lawson averaged 15.2 PPG and 9.6 APG this season. His future has been looking bright in Denver, but speculation surfaced about him getting traded to the Sacramento Kings after the team drafted Emmanuel Mudiay with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft. Nonetheless, the depth at the point guard position for Denver will be efficient. The team has a chance to rebound in 2016 after firing head coach Brian Shaw in 2015.

The Nuggets should be able to compete in the Northwest Division after the Portland Trail Blazers lost LaMarcus Aldridge, Ropin Lopez, Nicolas Batum, and Wes Matthews in free agency. Minnesota has three number one overall picks on their roster in Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Bennett, and Andrew Wiggins but the health of Ricky Rubio may be an Achilles heel for the team. Climbing to the top of the division will be an extremely difficult task when dealing with a healthy Oklahoma City Thunder team. OKC battled injuries from superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook throughout 2014-15 and missed the playoffs on the last day of the regular season to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Retaining Jameer Nelson was a smart move for Denver as they continue their rebuilding stage. After Mike Malone took the helm at head coach, the team seemed to find their identity towards the late second half of the 2014-15 season.