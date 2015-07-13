Blazers PG Damian Lillard Drops Rap Single "Soldier In The Game"

Damian Lillard has released his own rap single, free to listen to on Sound Cloud. Lillard has been involved in the music scene since joining the league, founding a community based on "4-bar fridays". Every Friday fans take to social media to post their best 4 bars in the hopes that Damian Lillard or the 4-Bar account, will shoout them out. Last year, Lillard hosted an exclusive party, inviting the artists of the best raps. He flew these aspiing rappers to New Orleans for all-star weekend, where they would enjoy seeing him in all 5 all star events. Lillard also participated in 4-bar fridays, often posting them to his social media accounts.

Lillard released his new track Monday morning, titled "Soldier in the game", under the name "Dame DOLLA", DOLLA (Different On Levels the Lord Allows). The song contains no profanity.

Lillard has expressed interest in the past in creating an album, stating that when his NBA career is over he would like to continue to be active in the music industry. Lillard has also appeared on Sway in the Morning, where he gave an incredible freestyle performance, bringing his talent to light. It has been rumored that Lillard will soon drop an album, although it is unclear when, and whether or not it will be free to listen to. Soldier in the game is a great foundation for Lillard to build on. He even states in the song that, "the wait is over".

Lillard is coming off of his third season as an NBA player, and his second all-star appearance. It seems that Lillard has become accustomed to the NBA offseason, and is taking some time to relax and do what he enjoys. Lillard is currently in Las Vegas watching his new team compete in the summer league. The Blazers are currently 1-1, after losing to the Celtics, and then decimating the Mavericks the next day.